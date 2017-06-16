Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 5 cops slain as militants target police group in Anantnag

Published Jun 16, 2017, 8:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
Police sources said that the militants targeted a police group in Acchabal area of Anantnag, about 70-km south of Srinagar with gunfire.
Feroz Dar, a Station House Officer (SHO) who was martyred in militant firing. (Photo: DC)
 Feroz Dar, a Station House Officer (SHO) who was martyred in militant firing. (Photo: DC)

Srinagar: Five Jammu and Kashmir policemen were slain in a militant ambush in Acchabal area of southern Anantnag district on Friday evening.

The police sources said that the militants targeted a police group, at about 70-km south of Srinagar, with gunfire.

Among the slain policemen was Feroz Dar, a Station House Officer (SHO), the sources said.

Earlier on Thursday, two J&K policemen Shabir Ahmed Dar and Shahzad Dilawar Sofi were killed when targeted with gunfire by militants in Bogund village of southern Kulgam district and Hyderpora locality of central Budgam district, respectively. A third policeman was injured in one of these attacks.

These incidents came close on the heels of the militants striking across the Kashmir valley voraciously. They carried out four grenade attacks at the security forces’ camps and foot patrols in southern Pulwama district and Srinagar city, leaving over a dozen personnel injured.

After the attacks for which Jaish-e-Muhammad and Al-Umar Mujahedin jointly claimed responsibility, the authorities had sounded a high alert and particularly asked the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police to be more vigilant and thwart reoccurrence of such acts by militants.

Tags: indian army, central reserve police force (crpf), jaish-e-muhammad (jem), station house officer
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

Wreath laying ceremony of slain cop shot dead by militants in J&K's Kulgam. (Photo: DC)

J&K: Policeman shot dead by militants in Kulgam district

Constable Shabir Ahmad was shot outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam district.
15 Jun 2017 7:05 PM
The shooting happened in Imam Sahib area of the district. (Representational Image)

Militants open fire on policeman in Kashmir's Shopian district

Police have launched a hunt to nab the attackers, the official said.
11 Jun 2017 4:27 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala farmer discovers goat with no eyes and human like lips

The goat suffers from a rare condition causing genetic mutation (Photo: YouTube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 memorable India vs Pakistan clashes

India will look to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back, whereas Pakistan will seek to win their maiden Champions Trophy title.(Photo: AP)
 

It is not a silent film: Anupam Kher jokes about biopic on former PM

Anupam Kher (L) and the first look of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: 5 things we learnt from Virat Kohli and co's win over B'desh

The Indian cricketers have been on incredible form throughout the tournament, barring one group game against Sri Lanka, in which they suffered their only defeat so far. (Photo: AP)
 

Shashi Tharoor lauded for sharing picture depicting secularism in Kerala

He described the picture as 'Typical Kerala' (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: US teen starts dancing on hospital bed after successful heart surgery

The teen is being lauded for his fighting spirit (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN: Brand Amma gets new acquisition, to open 10 petrol bunks

Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed by her supporters as 'Amma' (Mother). (Photo: File)

Army jawan martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri

An Army jawan was killed in Rajouri. (Representational Image)

Social media creating rumours, says TN govt about plastic rice in markets

Tamil Nadu government says no plastic rice was seized from markets. (Photo: Representational Image)

39 Indian hostages in Iraq's Mosul alive, says Ministry of External Affairs

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

J&K: Security forces gun down top LeT commander; 2 civilians killed in clash

Security forces gun down top LeT commanderin Kulgam's Arwani village. (Photo: Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham