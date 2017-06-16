Nation, Current Affairs

India dismisses Pakistan's claim about Russia mediation offer

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 16, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Russian diplomatic sources too denied that Moscow had issued any such offer of mediation.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: India on Thursday dismissed Pakistan’s reported claim that Russia had offered to mediate between the two countries on the Kashmir issue. Russian diplomatic sources too denied that Moscow had issued any such offer of mediation.

In a brief statement, the ministry of external affairs spokesperson said “No offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to India. It is my understanding that Russia is very well aware of India’s consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence.”

Russian diplomatic sources in New Delhi too said, “According to our information, no such official statement (by Russia on mediation) has been made.”

Meanwhile, China on Thursday dismissed apprehensions that differences between Pakistan and India could disrupt the unity of the SCO saying its charter strictly prohibits members to bring their bilateral hostility into the organisation.

Tags: jammu and kashmir issue
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to score 8000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli reached to the 8000-run mark in his 175th innings to go ahead of South African captain AB de Villiers who had taken 182 innings to reach to the milestone. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan becomes India’s highest run-getter, pips Ganguly

Shikar Dhawan also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the fastest cricketer to score 1,000 runs in ICC One-day International (ODI) events. Dhawan took 16 innings to reach the landmark, eclipsing Tendulkar (18) and Sourav Ganguly (20). (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Dominant India set up Pakistan date after thrashing Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (123 not out), Kedar Jadhav (2/22) played pivotal roles as Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 96 to seal India’s thumping nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: AP)
 

Chinese toddler's head balloons because of rare life threatening condition

The boy's mother begs in front of the hospital to fund the treatment (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s piano skills steal the show on Instagram

While Dhoni is in England helping his team in the Champions Trophy, his wife Sakshi Dhoni took some time off to share a video of their two-year old daughter Ziva playing a piano.(Photo: Instagram / Sakshi Dhoni)
 

Babe alert! Seductress Zhu Zhu chills in a pink bikini ahead of Tubelight release

Zhu Zhu (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ zhuzhuclubheaven).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Centre clears Kaleswaram barrage

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao

Gurgaon: 5-year-old twins die of suffocation after getting locked in car

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, in the Jamalpur area of Pataudi, when - Harsha and Harshita – while playing outside their grandparents' house, stepped into an old car parked there. (Representational Image)

Will dissolve Shia, Sunni waqf boards in UP over corruption charges: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

No offer made by Russia to ease out tension between India and Pak: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: PTI)

Kochi Metro inauguration: 'Metro man' Sreedharan to share stage with Modi

E Sreedharan (Photo: DC/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham