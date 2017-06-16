India dismisses Pakistan's claim about Russia mediation offer

New Delhi: India on Thursday dismissed Pakistan’s reported claim that Russia had offered to mediate between the two countries on the Kashmir issue. Russian diplomatic sources too denied that Moscow had issued any such offer of mediation.

In a brief statement, the ministry of external affairs spokesperson said “No offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to India. It is my understanding that Russia is very well aware of India’s consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence.”

Russian diplomatic sources in New Delhi too said, “According to our information, no such official statement (by Russia on mediation) has been made.”

Meanwhile, China on Thursday dismissed apprehensions that differences between Pakistan and India could disrupt the unity of the SCO saying its charter strictly prohibits members to bring their bilateral hostility into the organisation.