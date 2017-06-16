Nation, Current Affairs

CBI questions Manish Sisodia over 'Talk to AK' campaign case

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
The central investigating agency, who arrived at Delhi Deputy CM’s residence, clarified that they were not conducting any raid or search.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday visited premises of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to seek clarifications in connection with a preliminary enquiry against him related to alleged irregularities in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 'Talk to AK' campaign.

The agency had registered the preliminary enquiry January this year on the basis of a complaint filed by the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government.

The CBI sources said that no search or raid was conducted at the premises of Sisodia. According to rules, no search or raid can be conducted under a PE.

It is alleged in the complaint that a consultant of a well-known public relations company was hired by the Delhi government to promote "Talk to AK" (Talk to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) campaign and a proposal of Rs 1.5
crore was prepared for this purpose.

It is alleged that despite objections from the Principal Secretary, the government went ahead with the proposal and the consultant spent the money, thereby, creating a liability for the government.

Official sources said the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to probe these allegations and is looking into the alleged role of Sisodia and others.

Tags: deputy chief minister manish manish sisodia, central bureau of investiation, arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

