Nation, Current Affairs

Army jawan martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jun 16, 2017, 7:48 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 7:48 pm IST
The jawan was grievously injured and succumbed while being taken to the military hospital.
An Army jawan was killed in Rajouri. (Representational Image)
 An Army jawan was killed in Rajouri. (Representational Image)

Jammu: An Army jawan was slain when the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing at the Indian forward positions in Nowshera sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday.

A defence spokesman in Jammu said that the Indian Army retaliated “strongly and effectively” to the Pakistani firing. It is not yet known if the Pakistanis have suffered any casualties in Indian retaliation.

Lt. Col. Manish Mehta, the Nagrota (Jammu)-based defence spokesman, told reporters that the Pakistani troops once again violated the November 2003 ceasefire agreement by resorting to “unprovoked firing” at the Indian positions in Nowshera at about 5:15 am, causing grievous injuries to Naik Bakhtawar Singh.

His colleagues tried to rush him the nearest medical facility but he succumbed to the injuries on way, the spokesman said.

He said, “He was grievously injured and succumbed while being taken to the military hospital.”

Singh, 34, belonged to Hajipur village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, Lt. Col. Mehta informed and added that he is survived by his wife and three children aged 11 years, 9 years and a 10-month-old baby.

The wreath-laying ceremony will be held in Rajouri on Saturday, the Army said.

On Thursday, the Army had said that two Pakistani soldiers were killed after it retaliated to the “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by Pakistan army along the LoC in two sectors of Rajouri and Poonch.

Tags: indian army, ceasefire violation, rajouri district, pakistan army, soldier killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala farmer discovers goat with no eyes and human like lips

The goat suffers from a rare condition causing genetic mutation (Photo: YouTube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 memorable India vs Pakistan clashes

India will look to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back, whereas Pakistan will seek to win their maiden Champions Trophy title.(Photo: AP)
 

It is not a silent film: Anupam Kher jokes about biopic on former PM

Anupam Kher (L) and the first look of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: 5 things we learnt from Virat Kohli and co's win over B'desh

The Indian cricketers have been on incredible form throughout the tournament, barring one group game against Sri Lanka, in which they suffered their only defeat so far. (Photo: AP)
 

Shashi Tharoor lauded for sharing picture depicting secularism in Kerala

He described the picture as 'Typical Kerala' (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: US teen starts dancing on hospital bed after successful heart surgery

The teen is being lauded for his fighting spirit (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Social media creating rumours, says TN govt about plastic rice in markets

Tamil Nadu government says no plastic rice was seized from markets. (Photo: Representational Image)

39 Indian hostages in Iraq's Mosul alive, says Ministry of External Affairs

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

J&K: Security forces gun down top LeT commander; 2 civilians killed in clash

Security forces gun down top LeT commanderin Kulgam's Arwani village. (Photo: Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Looking forward to his official visit to India: Ireland PM’s kin on his victory

Ireland's new, youngest ever Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (Photo: AP)

Jadhav case: ICJ asks India, Pak to make submission by Sept 13, Dec 13

Ex-navy officer Kulbushan Jadhav (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham