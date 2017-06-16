Army jawan martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri

Jammu: An Army jawan was slain when the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing at the Indian forward positions in Nowshera sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday.

A defence spokesman in Jammu said that the Indian Army retaliated “strongly and effectively” to the Pakistani firing. It is not yet known if the Pakistanis have suffered any casualties in Indian retaliation.

Lt. Col. Manish Mehta, the Nagrota (Jammu)-based defence spokesman, told reporters that the Pakistani troops once again violated the November 2003 ceasefire agreement by resorting to “unprovoked firing” at the Indian positions in Nowshera at about 5:15 am, causing grievous injuries to Naik Bakhtawar Singh.

His colleagues tried to rush him the nearest medical facility but he succumbed to the injuries on way, the spokesman said.

He said, “He was grievously injured and succumbed while being taken to the military hospital.”

Singh, 34, belonged to Hajipur village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, Lt. Col. Mehta informed and added that he is survived by his wife and three children aged 11 years, 9 years and a 10-month-old baby.

The wreath-laying ceremony will be held in Rajouri on Saturday, the Army said.

On Thursday, the Army had said that two Pakistani soldiers were killed after it retaliated to the “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by Pakistan army along the LoC in two sectors of Rajouri and Poonch.