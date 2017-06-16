1993 Mumbai blasts: Abu Salem, 5 others found guilty; 1 acquitted

Nation, Current Affairs

The next hearing has been set on June 19, to decide the date for argument on quantum of sentence.
People carry a victim from the Air India building after the serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993. (Photo: PTI/File)
Mumbai: A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court on Friday convicted Abu Salem and five others in 1993 Mumbai blasts case by Mumbai TADA Court.

Accused Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Tahir Merchant, Riaz Siddiqui and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan were convicted under charges of conspiracy and murder under sections of IPC, TADA and Explosives Act.

Abdul Qayyum was acquitted of all charges in the case. Court ordered his release on personal bond.

The court believes Mustafa Dossa, Abu Salem, Tahir Merchant and Firoz Khan were among the main conspirators of the 1993 blast case.

All accused were acquitted of the charge of waging war against the nation.

The court believed that the prosecution failed to prove charges against Riaz Siddiqui for conspiracy.

The trial of the seven accused was separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.

The dastardly attacks left 257 people dead, 713 seriously injured and destroyed properties worth Rs 27 crore.

In the first leg of the trial that concluded in 2007, the TADA court convicted 100 accused, while 23 people were acquitted.

However, the blasts victims demanded for death penalty or life imprisonment for the accused.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. We have suffered a lot till now. He ( Abu Salem) must be given hang punishment, or life imprisonment," victim Kirti Ajmera said.

In February 2015, Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in the 1995 in connection with the murder of Mumbai builder, Pradeep Jain.

