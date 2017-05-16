Nation, Current Affairs

CBI raid at former Union Minister P Chidambaram, son's properties in TN

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | E T B SIVAPRIYAN
Published May 16, 2017, 8:42 am IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Raids were conducted at Chidambaram's residence in Chennai and Karaikudi where the duo is said to own many properties.
The raids are currently in process at 14 places in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)
 The raids are currently in process at 14 places in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday swooped down on the residences and premises belonging to former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Chennai and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu.

The raids were in connection with an FIR registered this morning against P Chidambaram in connection with Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media in 2008 when he was finance minister in the UPA-1 government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

INX Media had launched NewsX in 2008 with jailed Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea as partners.

Raids were conducted at Mr Chidambaram's residence in Nungambakkam and Karaikudi where he and his son are said to own numerous properties.

Tags: p chidambaram, karti chidambaram, cbi raid, foreign investment, bribe
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti (Photo: PTI/File)

ED issues notice to Karti Chidambaram for Rs 45 crore forex violations

Karti is the son of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram.
17 Apr 2017 4:31 PM
Subramanian Swamy has made fresh allegations against Karti.

Karti Chidambaram has 21 secret accounts, Modi must act: Swamy

Subramanian Swamy also accused CBI and the Enforcement Directorate of inaction.
20 Feb 2017 6:55 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by camera persons at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Akshay spend time with daughters, Deepika leaves for Cannes
Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their kids out for lunch on the occasion of Mother's Day in Mumbai on Sunday. Hrithik's parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan were also spotted along with them. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan take kids out for lunch on Mother's Day
Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood celebrities were present along with politicians and other celebrities at the launch of politician Praful Patel's book on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar launch Praful Patel's book with other celebs
Salman Khan missed the launch of the first song from his film 'Tubelight', which was screened for select media in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team Tubelight launches first song of film without Salman Khan
Bollywood stars stepped out in their stylish best and were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Kareena, Jacqueline, other stars spread their charm around
Manisha Koirala had an enjoyable time as she promoted her film 'Dear Maya' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Manisha Koirala laughs her heart out on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Roger Federer opts out of French Open, sets his sight on grass and hard court seasons

Roger Federer, the 18-time Grand Slam winner, warned in Miami that he would skip some clay court tournaments, including Masters series events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, while then predicting he might have a two-week warm-up on clay for Roland Garros. (Photo: AP)
 

Cabaret Queen Helen wants Deepika Padukone to essay her in her biopic

Helen and Deepika in a still from their respective films.
 

HTC to launch HTC U 11 today: All you need to know

The HTC U11 is tipped to have sensors on the sides of the device that will aid single-handed control over the smartphone.
 

Ransomware attack: Some ATMs remained shut across India to escape attack

Most automated teller machines (ATMs) were running fine, there could be some which may not have updated Microsoft's Windows operating system (Representational image)
 

This virtual reality headset makes men feel like they are having sex with a pornstar

The production company called VR Bangers has launched a campaign to convince men to use virtual reality while having sex with their wives to have a better sex life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cyberattacks level off after global pushback, but fears persist

President Vladimir Putin denied Russia, which has been accused of cyber meddling in several countries around the world in recent years, had anything to do with an attack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Harish Salve charged Re 1 to fight Jadhav's case at ICJ: Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve (Photo: ANI)

Are Indian men superior: Delhi HC on martial rape

Representational image (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: Rohtak gangrape case to be tried by fast track court

Representational image (Photo: FIle)

Bengaluru: Keep girls safe, PU Department tells colleges

A college principal told Deccan Chronicle, “All of us have been told to meet the inspector of jurisdictional police stations once a month to monitor various issues related to the safety of girl students.

Monday blues for ICSE students

The CISCE didn't confirm the news, but nor was it denied by one of its officials, leading to confusion.(Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham