Soldiers' mutilation: Rajnath Singh hints at retaliation against Pakistan

PTI
Published May 16, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
'I can say this much for now that we will not allow our countrymen to hang their heads in shame,' the home minister said.
New Delhi: Hinting that India will strike back against Pakistan in response to mutilation of its soldiers, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said it should not be presumed that "nothing is happening".

"The surgical strike took 10-15 days of preparations. Please do not presume that nothing is happening (from our side) on behalf of the government," Singh said.

He was speaking at the 'Samvaad' conclave on India TV news channel.

"I can say this much for now that we will not allow our countrymen to hang their heads in shame," Singh added.

Replying to a question on mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani troops earlier this month, Singh said that people in the government also feel the pain of the countrymen.

"There is pain in our hearts, but we will not allow that pain to continue for a long time," he added.

When asked whether the army should again cross the border and retaliate against the terrorists, Singh said, "I should not react (to this question). The one who brags too much, never does...We will not announce in advance, we will do it".

Speaking on the brutal killing of Kashmiri army officer Ummer Fayaz, the home minister said whatever happened to him has caused pain to all Indians, including Kashmiris. Fayaz was a role model for youth in the valley, he added.

Singh claimed there has been a whopping 450 per cent spike in the number of Maoists who have surrendered in the last two years, and added that there has been a 40 to 45 per cent decline in Maoist activities.

