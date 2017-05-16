Paper balls thrown at Uttar Pradesh Governor in Assembly

Marshals protect UP Governor Ram Naik from paper balls thrown by agitating MLAs during the first sitting of the 17th UP Assembly on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The first session of the state legislature of the Yogi Adityanath government began on a stormy note with several firsts.

Samajwadi members, whose numbers had been enhanced because of the joint session of the state legislative, threw paper balls at Governor Ram Naik, all throughout his 35-minute address to the state legislature.

The Marshals had to create a human wall in front of the Governor to prevent the paper balls from reaching him.

The SP members, donning red caps, blew whistles throughout and shouted slogans against the Yogi government due to which the entire speech of the Governor was drowned in uproar and nothing could be heard.

The Governor even deviated from his written speech and said, “Sara Uttar Pradesh dekh raha hai aap ko (the entire UP is watching you now)” as the proceedings of the State Assembly were telecast for the first time on Doordarshan on Monday.

However, the SP members remained unfazed and most of the young MLAs and MLCs continued to stand on the benches and shout slogans like ‘Rajyapal aankhen kholo, apradh badha hai, kuchh to bolo’.

BJP MLAs — most of them first timers — did not react to the Opposition ruckus and remained quietly seated. None of the ministers protested at the noisy scenes either.

The BSP and Congress MLAs, on the other hand, did not join the slogan-shouting but held forth banners decrying the Yogi government.

The Vidhan Parishad also witnessed stormy scenes and the upper house was adjourned within six minutes.

Mr Yadav did not greet the Chief Minister or other opposition leaders. He sat with the MLAs even though he is an MLC.

His estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav came alone and occupied the seat behind Akhilesh but the two did not even acknowledge each other. Outside the state assembly, there was more drama when one MLA arrived in a bullock cart while another opted for an e-rickshaw.

Assembly clock turns saffron

Time has changed and the clock installed in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha reflected this on Monday. The rim of the clock is now saffron.

It is common knowledge that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who wears saffron robes, prefers saffron in his surroundings too. The towels kept on his chairs are saffron and even the upholstery in his home and office are taking on shades of saffron.

Though none of the Vidhan Sabha officials were willing to comment on the ‘orange clock’, one official said, “We simply got the rim changed and painted it saffron. We hope the ruling party likes it.”

Saffron was also the colour that most members wore in the House. The women MLAs in the BJP came in orange and yellow saris while the men wore kurtas in various hues of saffron and yellow.

The overbearing presence of saffron, with the BJP at 325 members in the House of 403, did not deter the Samajwadi members who all wore red caps.