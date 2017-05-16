Nation, Current Affairs

Paper balls thrown at Uttar Pradesh Governor in Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published May 16, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 2:26 am IST
BJP MLAs remain silent to the Opposition ruckus.
Marshals protect UP Governor Ram Naik from paper balls thrown by agitating MLAs during the first sitting of the 17th UP Assembly on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Marshals protect UP Governor Ram Naik from paper balls thrown by agitating MLAs during the first sitting of the 17th UP Assembly on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The first session of the state legislature of the Yogi Adityanath government began on a stormy note with several firsts.

Samajwadi members, whose numbers had been enhanced because of the joint session of the state legislative, threw paper balls at Governor Ram Naik, all throughout his 35-minute address to the state legislature.

The Marshals had to create a human wall in front of the Governor to prevent the paper balls from reaching him.

The SP members, donning red caps, blew whistles throughout and shouted slogans against the Yogi government due to which the entire speech of the Governor was drowned in uproar and nothing could be heard.

The Governor even deviated from his written speech and said, “Sara Uttar Pradesh dekh raha hai aap ko (the entire UP is watching you now)” as the proceedings of the State Assembly were telecast for the first time on Doordarshan on Monday.

However, the SP members remained unfazed and most of the young MLAs and MLCs continued to stand on the benches and shout slogans like ‘Rajyapal aankhen kholo, apradh badha hai, kuchh to bolo’.

BJP MLAs — most of them first timers — did not react to the Opposition ruckus and remained quietly seated. None of the ministers protested at the noisy scenes either.

The BSP and Congress MLAs, on the other hand, did not join the slogan-shouting but held forth banners decrying the Yogi government.

The Vidhan Parishad also witnessed stormy scenes and the upper house was adjourned within six minutes.

Mr Yadav did not greet the Chief Minister or other opposition leaders. He sat with the MLAs even though he is an MLC.

His estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav came alone and occupied the seat behind Akhilesh but the two did not even acknowledge each other. Outside the state assembly, there was more drama when one MLA arrived in a bullock cart while another opted for an e-rickshaw.

Assembly clock turns saffron
Time has changed and the clock installed in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha reflected this on Monday. The rim of the clock is now saffron.

It is common knowledge that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who wears saffron robes, prefers saffron in his surroundings too. The towels kept on his chairs are saffron and even the upholstery in his home and office are taking on shades of saffron.

Though none of the Vidhan Sabha officials were willing to comment on the ‘orange clock’, one official said, “We simply got the rim changed and painted it saffron. We hope the ruling party likes it.”

Saffron was also the colour that most members wore in the House. The women MLAs in the BJP came in orange and yellow saris while the men wore kurtas in various hues of saffron and yellow.

The overbearing presence of saffron, with the BJP at 325 members in the House of 403, did not deter the Samajwadi members who all wore red caps.

Tags: governor ram naik
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This virtual reality headset makes men feel like they are having sex with a pornstar

The production company called VR Bangers has launched a campaign to convince men to use virtual reality while having sex with their wives to have a better sex life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cyberattacks level off after global pushback, but fears persist

President Vladimir Putin denied Russia, which has been accused of cyber meddling in several countries around the world in recent years, had anything to do with an attack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers.
 

80-year-old woman sells goats to build toilet for centenarian mother-in-law

Chandana from the Anantapur village in Kanpur sold six of her goats so she could collect money to build a toilet for her 102-year-old mother-in-law. (Photo: Twitter)
 

What is the mystery behind Deepika's missing 'RK' tattoo from her latest ad?

A still from Deepika Padukone's recent Bangladeshi ad.
 

Venom of deadly Brazilian spider may cure erectile dysfunction

The fraction causing an erection has been identified (Photo: AFP)
 

Dhoni has been instrumental in Steve Smith’s success as RPS captain: Ben Stokes

MS Dhoni has been instrumental behind Steve Smith’s leadership, says Ben Stokes. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Expat killed in Bahrain

Mallesh is survived by wife Nagamani, who makes beedies, son Kranthi Kumar, who completed Intermediate I year and younger son Teja, who completed Class VIII.(Photo: Representational Image)

Telangana: Old buses to be taken off roads

Institutes must upload details of new drivers in the transport department’s websitewww.transport.telangana.gov.in immediately (Photo: DC)

Telangana: IT layoffs common in industry, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Telangana: KT Rama Rao for open defecation free districts

KT Rama Rao

Missing boy’s father moves Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham