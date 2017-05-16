Nation, Current Affairs

Nitish Kumar backs Pranab Mukherjee for second term as President

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 16, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Not in race for PM’s post, Oppn must be united at national level: Bihar CM
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

New Delhi/Patna: Amid ongoing speculation that the JD(U) and BJP could be looking at the possibility of  reuniting before the 2019 general election, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar once again slipped in some good words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He also ruled himself out as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 polls.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Mr Kumar said that was for the people to decide who had the potential to become Prime Minister, and that during the last general election the people had chosen Mr Modi. “The person in whom the people will see potential will become Prime Minister. People saw potential in Narendra Modi during the last elections, he has become the PM,” Mr Kumar said.

He pointed out that five years back, when Mr Modi was Gujarat chief minister, he was “not anywhere in the frame for the post of Prime Minister”. He then added: “But it happened because he (Modi) was capable of that, and the people of our country voted him to power.”

As for himself, Mr Kumar said: “I am the leader of a small party and I have no national ambitions.” Mr Kumar said he does “not have the capacity” to become PM.

“As a party president, I will try to expand the JD(U) in other states, but it does not mean that I will dream of the Prime Minister’s post,” said the Bihar chief minister The JD(U) chief also stuck to a middle path in the EVM controversy.”

“While he felt elections should be held with EVMs, he also said that “all apprehensions about the use of EVMs must be cleared”. While several parties have alleged that the BJP had rigged the recent elections by tampering with EVMs, Mr Kumar said: “We have seen how elections were conducted earlier. I do not wish that time to come again.”

While Mr Kumar tacitly praised Mr Modi, he also spoke about Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 general election. Questioned on the move for a grand alliance of non-BJP parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Kumar said the Opposition parties should be united at the national level. “Like Bihar’s Grand Alliance, there is a need for the unity of all non-BJP parties.”

While speculation raged over the JD(U) moving closer to the BJP, reports of differences between Mr Kumar and his ally, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, continued to surface.

On the presidential polls, Mr Kumar said the BJP needed to form a consensus on the next President. “Will be good if Pranab Mukherjee becomes President again,” Mr Kumar said, and added: “But it is for the ruling party to take the initiative.” Mr Kumar had a brief meeting with the President last week at Rashtrapati Bhavan, sources said.

Tags: chief minister nitish kumar, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This virtual reality headset makes men feel like they are having sex with a pornstar

The production company called VR Bangers has launched a campaign to convince men to use virtual reality while having sex with their wives to have a better sex life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cyberattacks level off after global pushback, but fears persist

President Vladimir Putin denied Russia, which has been accused of cyber meddling in several countries around the world in recent years, had anything to do with an attack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers.
 

80-year-old woman sells goats to build toilet for centenarian mother-in-law

Chandana from the Anantapur village in Kanpur sold six of her goats so she could collect money to build a toilet for her 102-year-old mother-in-law. (Photo: Twitter)
 

What is the mystery behind Deepika's missing 'RK' tattoo from her latest ad?

A still from Deepika Padukone's recent Bangladeshi ad.
 

Venom of deadly Brazilian spider may cure erectile dysfunction

The fraction causing an erection has been identified (Photo: AFP)
 

Dhoni has been instrumental in Steve Smith’s success as RPS captain: Ben Stokes

MS Dhoni has been instrumental behind Steve Smith’s leadership, says Ben Stokes. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Expat killed in Bahrain

Mallesh is survived by wife Nagamani, who makes beedies, son Kranthi Kumar, who completed Intermediate I year and younger son Teja, who completed Class VIII.(Photo: Representational Image)

Telangana: Old buses to be taken off roads

Institutes must upload details of new drivers in the transport department’s websitewww.transport.telangana.gov.in immediately (Photo: DC)

Telangana: IT layoffs common in industry, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Telangana: KT Rama Rao for open defecation free districts

KT Rama Rao

Missing boy’s father moves Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham