Janthakal mine scam: IAS officer arrested, HD Kumaraswamy may be grilled

It is said the the SIT officials are likely to summon former CM H. D. Kumaraswamy in connection with the case.

Bengaluru: In a sign that the political fortunes of former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy may take a beating, serving senior IAS officer and Secretary of Revenue Department, Ganga Ram Baderiya, was arrested by the sleuths of the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing illegal mining in the state. The officer was arrested on Monday on charges of renewing a mining lease to Janthakal Enterprises illegally.

The arrest could set off a political firestorm as Mr Kumaraswamy, was holding office when the license was granted. It is alleged that Mr. Kumaraswamy and the CM’s office pressurised Mr. Baderiya, 56 to renew mining lease to Janthakal Enterprises, flouting various norms.

Sources in the SIT said that the 1989 batch IAS officer was arrested as he had allegedly received kickbacks from the mining company to renew the license in 2007, when he was Director of the Mines and Geology Department.

Officials said that the SIT officials have clinching evidence the officer illegally renewed the lease to Janthakal Enterprises and, received Rs. 10 lakh as kickback from the company.

Baderiya is the first IAS officer in the state who is to be arrested while still in service. The SIT officials will continue questioning him and his statements would play a key role as the case involves a few political bigwigs.