Nation, Current Affairs

Congress will do justice to tillers, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 16, 2017, 1:09 am IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 2:26 am IST
He accused the NDA government at the Centre and the TRS government in the state of neglecting the agriculture sector.
TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy
 TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday promised that the Congress, if voted to power in 2019 elections, would ensure procurement of agriculture produce at higher rates.

Addressing a farmers’ meeting at Nagarkurnool, Mr Reddy said that the procurement of agriculture products would be given the highest priority by the future Congress government.

He accused the NDA government at the Centre and the TRS government in the state of neglecting the agriculture sector.

He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speeches before the 2014 elections, had promised to implement the M.S. Swaminathan Committee report that recommended that agriculture products be procured at remunerative prices.

The formula adopted by the Swaminathan Committee was cost of cultivation plus 50 per cent profit margin.  However, the recommendations were not implemented which has pushed farmers into a major crisis, Mr Reddy said.

Tags: n uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This virtual reality headset makes men feel like they are having sex with a pornstar

The production company called VR Bangers has launched a campaign to convince men to use virtual reality while having sex with their wives to have a better sex life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cyberattacks level off after global pushback, but fears persist

President Vladimir Putin denied Russia, which has been accused of cyber meddling in several countries around the world in recent years, had anything to do with an attack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers.
 

80-year-old woman sells goats to build toilet for centenarian mother-in-law

Chandana from the Anantapur village in Kanpur sold six of her goats so she could collect money to build a toilet for her 102-year-old mother-in-law. (Photo: Twitter)
 

What is the mystery behind Deepika's missing 'RK' tattoo from her latest ad?

A still from Deepika Padukone's recent Bangladeshi ad.
 

Venom of deadly Brazilian spider may cure erectile dysfunction

The fraction causing an erection has been identified (Photo: AFP)
 

Dhoni has been instrumental in Steve Smith’s success as RPS captain: Ben Stokes

MS Dhoni has been instrumental behind Steve Smith’s leadership, says Ben Stokes. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Expat killed in Bahrain

Mallesh is survived by wife Nagamani, who makes beedies, son Kranthi Kumar, who completed Intermediate I year and younger son Teja, who completed Class VIII.(Photo: Representational Image)

Telangana: Old buses to be taken off roads

Institutes must upload details of new drivers in the transport department’s websitewww.transport.telangana.gov.in immediately (Photo: DC)

Telangana: IT layoffs common in industry, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Telangana: KT Rama Rao for open defecation free districts

KT Rama Rao

Missing boy’s father moves Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham