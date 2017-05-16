Congress will do justice to tillers, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday promised that the Congress, if voted to power in 2019 elections, would ensure procurement of agriculture produce at higher rates.

Addressing a farmers’ meeting at Nagarkurnool, Mr Reddy said that the procurement of agriculture products would be given the highest priority by the future Congress government.

He accused the NDA government at the Centre and the TRS government in the state of neglecting the agriculture sector.

He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speeches before the 2014 elections, had promised to implement the M.S. Swaminathan Committee report that recommended that agriculture products be procured at remunerative prices.

The formula adopted by the Swaminathan Committee was cost of cultivation plus 50 per cent profit margin. However, the recommendations were not implemented which has pushed farmers into a major crisis, Mr Reddy said.