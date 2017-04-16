Nation, Current Affairs

Time running out, need to buy paper trail machines now: CEC

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2017, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 2:41 pm IST
The Election Commission would need over 16 lakh paper trail machines to cover all polling stations in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Citing "prevailing environment”, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi has urged the government to speed up release of funds for timely procurement of paper trail machines so that these can be deployed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In a fresh letter to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad which sounds like an SoS call, he has also said that the Supreme Court, while hearing a contempt petition, has directed the poll panel to bring on record the approximate time within which the entire system of voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) can be introduced.

Though the CEC did not elaborate what he meant by "prevailing environment", he was apparently referring to Opposition parties questioning the reliability of the EVMs and pressing for the deployment of more VVPATs, which dispel doubts about votes cast using EVMs.

The BSP, the AAP and the Congress had attacked the EC for allegedly using "tampered" EVMs. Sixteen parties, not including the AAP, had recently petitioned the EC to revert to paper ballot system for greater transparency.

In his letter, Zaidi recalled that he had already informed the government that if the order for supply of VVPAT was not placed by February, 2017, "it would be difficult for manufacturers to supply the VVPATs by September, 2018" to meet the requirements of the next general elections.

The Election Commission would need over 16 lakh paper trail machines to cover all polling stations in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The cost is estimated at Rs 3,174 crore.

VVPAT is a machine which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted for. The slip drops in a box but the voter cannot take it home.

The voters see voter-verifiable paper audit trail slip for seven seconds, which would be an acknowledgement receipt for the party they voted for in the election.

In his March 22 letter to the law minister, Zaidi pointed out that the Commission had informed the apex court that "required number of VVPATS can be manufactured from the date of release of funds in 30 months as per current capacity of the two manufacturers -- Bharat Electronics Ltd and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd".

The CEC said, "The process of procurement of VVPATs cannot be delayed any longer given the prevailing environment... the Commission stands fully committed to deploy VVPATs along with EVMs in all future elections "so that transparency of electoral process is enhanced, integrity of the voting preserved and the voters' confidence in the process is further strengthened".

Since June, 2014, the Commission has given at least 11 reminders to the government seeking funds for VVPAT machines.

Last year, Zaidi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing his attention to the funds needed for the machines.

On April 7, Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhury had told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that "the proposal of the Election Commission (to buy VVPATs) is under consideration of the government."

Legislative department of the law ministry is the nodal unit for the poll panel and financial demands and proposals to change laws and rules are referred to it by the EC.

Tags: evm, election commission, vvpat, nasim zaidi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities sure do know how to make the most of their happening weekends. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Arjun, Sonakshi, Tiger sure do know how to up the glamour game
Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor were among the celebrities seen in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities impress with their fashion game
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped while exiting a restaurant in Bandra after a bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shraddha, Shilpa, others have an enjoyable time at bash in Bandra
Sonakshi Sinha and other members of the team of 'Noor' were present during the promotions of the film in Noida on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill promote Noor in Noida
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that the upcoming film 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams' has helped him

Hope the film will be an avenue for fans: Sachin launches his film's trailer
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Kareena, Tiger, Vidya other stars look their classy best
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US: Sikhs tie turbans to New Yorkers, tourists at Times Square on Turban Day

The organisation’s founder Chanpreet Singh said Turban Day was started in 2013 at Baruch College to promote and educate people about the Sikh religion and identity. (Photo: File)
 

Dubai Gurdwara sets record by serving breakfast to people of 101 countries

The even was attended by 600 people (Photo: YouTube)
 

After A Flying Jatt’s poor fate, Tiger doesn’t mind doing a superhero flick again

Tiger Shroff
 

Aarav Bhatia and Ibrahim Ali Khan catch up over film, bond like their famous dads

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Italian woman dies at 117, gives credit to raw eggs for longevity

Dr. Bava said Morano had never received any particular health care and that she never wanted to go to the hospital. (Photo: AP)
 

Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay and Sonam shoot for Padman!

Amitabh Bachchan shooting in New Delhi for his cameo in 'Padman'. (Source: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Virtual museums to highlight role of tribals in freedom struggle: Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi felicitates family members of martyrs at Raj Bhavan in presence of Governor S C. Jamir in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Separatists call for strike in Kashmir Valley to protest 23-year-old man’s death

A police spokesman said while there were no restrictions in place anywhere in Srinagar, security forces were deployed in strength in Batamaloo and other sensitive areas of the city to maintain law and order. (Photo: PTI)

Rajya Rani Express derailment: Police registers FIR against railway officials

Coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express which derailed near Rura railway station, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Modi pays obeisance at Odisha's famous Lingaraj temple before BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters at Bhubaneswar airport on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

1 killed, 1 injured by unidentified gunmen in Kashmir

The gunmen entered the house of Bashir Ahmad Dar at Qasbayar in Pulwama district on Saturday night and fired at him and his cousin Altaf Ahmad Dar. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham