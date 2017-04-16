Nation, Current Affairs

TDP suspects KCR’s sincerity, Congress response guarded

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2017, 12:27 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 2:08 am IST
TD legislators and senior leaders held a meeting after which they warned the government against hiking Muslim reservations.
TelanganaCM K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 TelanganaCM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the crucial one-day session of the State Legislature convened on Sunday for passage of the enhanced reservation quota for Muslims and STs, the TD and BJP accusing the government of lacking sincerity in bringing the Bill while the Congress welcomed the move but sought to know how the obstacles in its implementations would be overcome.

Interestingly, the government was not able to send copies of the Bill to the Opposition during the Business Advisory Committee Meeting chaired by the Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman on Saturday evening.

This gave BJP leader Kishan Reddy an opportunity to ask the Chief Minister how and what they can talk about when the legislators were not even able to see the copies of the Bills even a few hours before commencement of the session. He also wanted the government to release the Bills along with copies of the Sudheer Commission and BC Commission reports for the Members to study.

Speaking to the media after the BAC meeting, Mr Kishan Reddy expressed serious concern over the proposal and demanded the government to explain why it had put both the Muslim and ST quota hike in one Bill.

He said that there was every possibility of STs losing both enhanced and existing reservation quota in case the Bill is struck down by the courts.

“We demand enhanced reservations to SCs and STs based on their increased population as this is permitted by the Constitution but not Muslim reservation as it was already struck down by High Court twice earlier. By clubbing Muslim and ST quota in one Bill, the TRS government’s intention is to politicise the issue and does not reflect its sincerity,” Mr Kishan Reddy said.

Meanwhile, TD legislators and senior leaders held a meeting after which they warned the government against hiking Muslim reservations without doing the same for BCs.

TD working president A. Revanth Reddy said in case government decides to hike the Muslim quota as per the community’s population in the state, the TD wants BC quota hiked from the existing 25 per cent to 52 per cent, based on their population. “If the CM is sincere in implementing quota for all backward communities, let it hike Muslim and ST quota to 12 per cent each as promised and another 27 per cent to BCs so that we will have no objection in approving total reservations,” he said.

Mr Revanth Reddy said that the TD will take up mass agitation if BC quota increase is denied. He also said that there is every danger to the enhanced Muslim quota as courts had objected to such a move earlier and struck it down.

Incidentally, TD MLAs will not be able to attend Sunday’s session in view of their suspension from the House during Budget session. Since the one-day session is an extension of the Budget session that has not been prorogued by the government yet, the suspension of the TD MLAs for the ‘rest of session’ will be in force.

When Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary convened the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Saturday evening, Legislature Affairs Minister T. Harish Rao objected to the presence of TD MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah in the meeting and told him that since he was suspended along with other TD Members for the entire Budget session he cannot attend either the BAC or House.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Shabbir Ali slammed the BJP for describing minorities quota as a “religious reservation”.

He said when BJP has given 10 per cent quota to the Patel community in Gujarat and another 15 per cent to Gujjars and Jats in Rajasthan, why was it not religious reservation.

Criticising Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu’s comments on Muslim quota, Mr Shabbir Ali said the words were of a RSS leader and not a Union Minister.

He said that the Congress welcomed the increase in reservations for STs and backward Muslims, but said that he would ask the government how it plans to overcome the legal and Constitutional hurdles in this regard.

Tags: kishan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google becomes a “Style Guru”

It will show you how you can use that particular clothing with your existing wardrobe or what else do you need to add to your collection.
 

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

NDMC has also given a contract to the same start-up company to install similar machines in other areas of the national capital as well.
 

Sanjay Dutt issued non-bailable warrant for allegedly threatening producer

Sanjay has skipped two court cases in this matter earlier.
 

Moto E4 and E4 Plus leak, reveal premium build and more

The Moto E4 adorns a metal body for the both the standard as well as the Plus versions.
 

Delhi: Video shows 'porn clip' playing at Rajiv Chowk metro station

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Racist poster saying ‘Prohibit blacks and dogs’ at milk shop goes viral

The photo at a milk shop on Burleigh Road in Melbourne has now gone viral and many people are criticising it for the racist statement. (Photo:Twitter/funkycarbon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad needs 1,156-km new pipes

In a study conducted in 2009-10 to identify old, damaged, defective and leaking pipes, 991 km of pipeline was found to be in need of replacement. (Representational image)

North-south quarrel for top TTD post

Meanwhile, serving and retired Telugu IAS officers urged Mr Naidu not to appoint a North Indian IAS officer as the TTD EO but opt for a Telugu IAS officer. (Representational Image)

Youth allegedly shot dead by BSF in Srinagar's Batamalloo

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Rajya Rani derailment: Railway suspects sabotage of tracks

Coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express which derailed near Rura railway station, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 54 students injured in Pulwama as jawans fire tear gas, pellets

A student, injured during a clash between protesters and security forces at Degree College in Pulwama, being treated at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham