 LIVE !  :  B Sai Praneeth leads the head-to-head record against Kidambi Srikanth, with a 4-1 lead. (Photo: PTI) Live| Singapore Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth face-off in 1st all-Indian final
 
Nation, Current Affairs

High alert at Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai airports after hijack threat

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 16, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 12:15 pm IST
A Mumbai woman informed police that she overheard 6 boys talking about an attempt to hijack aircraft from these airports.
File image of Mumbai Airport (Photo: PTI)
 File image of Mumbai Airport (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Security at three major international airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai has been stepped up after agencies were informed about a possible hijack attempt of an aircraft from these facilities.

Officials said an high alert has been issued to the three facilities after Mumbai Police received an e-mail last night from a woman living there.

The e-mail mentions that the woman overheard six boys talking about a possible aircraft hijack attempt at these facilities, they said.

The Mumbai Police shared the e-mail with all security and intelligence agencies.

A meeting of all stakeholders at these airports was subsequently convened and the input was declared specific and actionable, they said.

CISF Director General O P Singh confirmed to PTI that the security apparatus at these airports has been put on "an enhanced alert and protocols have been stepped up".

Special anti-sabotage sweeps are being undertaken at these airports since morning and security agencies, includingthe Central Industrial Security Force, have enhanced frisking of passengers, baggage scanning, pre-emabarkation checks and patrols in the vicinity of the airports, they said.

The CISF has called in its sniffer dog squads and quick reaction teams for undertaking sanitisation drills at the airports, they said, adding airlines have been asked to remain extra vigilant.

"However, there is no reason to panic and all the operations at these airports will be normal and without any hassle to passengers," a senior officer who is part of airports security team said.

The police are probing the contents of the e-mail and trying to get in touch with the sender.

Tags: airport security, mumbai airport, chennai airport, hyderabad airport, hijack threat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities sure do know how to make the most of their happening weekends. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Arjun, Sonakshi, Tiger sure do know how to up the glamour game
Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor were among the celebrities seen in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities impress with their fashion game
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped while exiting a restaurant in Bandra after a bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shraddha, Shilpa, others have an enjoyable time at bash in Bandra
Sonakshi Sinha and other members of the team of 'Noor' were present during the promotions of the film in Noida on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill promote Noor in Noida
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that the upcoming film 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams' has helped him

Hope the film will be an avenue for fans: Sachin launches his film's trailer
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Kareena, Tiger, Vidya other stars look their classy best
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Italian woman dies at 117, gives credit to raw eggs for longevity

Dr. Bava said Morano had never received any particular health care and that she never wanted to go to the hospital. (Photo: AP)
 

Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay and Sonam shoot for Padman!

Amitabh Bachchan shooting in New Delhi for his cameo in 'Padman'. (Source: Twitter)
 

Married US couple struggling to conceive undergo DNA test, discover they are twins

A doctor at the clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, revealed the astonishing events and explained how the situation had come about. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
 

Facebook may start using your WhatsApp data

(Representational image)
 

Google becomes a “Style Guru”

It will show you how you can use that particular clothing with your existing wardrobe or what else do you need to add to your collection.
 

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

NDMC has also given a contract to the same start-up company to install similar machines in other areas of the national capital as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Separatists call for strike in Kashmir Valley to protest 23-year-old man’s death

A police spokesman said while there were no restrictions in place anywhere in Srinagar, security forces were deployed in strength in Batamaloo and other sensitive areas of the city to maintain law and order. (Photo: PTI)

Rajya Rani Express derailment: Police registers FIR against railway officials

Coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express which derailed near Rura railway station, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Modi pays obeisance at Odisha's famous Lingaraj temple before BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters at Bhubaneswar airport on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

1 killed, 1 injured by unidentified gunmen in Kashmir

The gunmen entered the house of Bashir Ahmad Dar at Qasbayar in Pulwama district on Saturday night and fired at him and his cousin Altaf Ahmad Dar. (Photo: Representational)

CBI to get new online system to probe black money cases, illegal wealth

It was also observed by the CVC that in the present system, data availability with banks, FIU, taxation departments, etc are not being mandatorily obtained and utilised for computation of disproportionate assets. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham