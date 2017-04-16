Nation, Current Affairs

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre, diesel by Rs 1.04

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2017, 9:12 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 9:13 am IST
The hike comes the on back of a Rs 4.85 per litre reduction in rates of petrol and Rs 3.41 a litre in diesel effected from April 1.
Petrol in Delhi currently costs Rs 66.29 a litre while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 55.61. (Photo: File)
 Petrol in Delhi currently costs Rs 66.29 a litre while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 55.61. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The price of petrol was on Saturday night hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.04 a litre in sync with firming international rates.

The hike comes the on back of a Rs 4.85 per litre reduction in rates of petrol and Rs 3.41 a litre in diesel effected from April 1.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest fuel retailer, said price of petrol is being increased by Rs 1.39 per litre, excluding state levies, and that of diesel by Rs 1.04 (excluding state levies) with effect from midnight.

Actual increase in price will be more after taking into account local VAT. Petrol in Delhi currently costs Rs 66.29 a litre while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 55.61.

"The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant increase in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," IOC said in a statement.

The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes, it said.

IOC also said it intends to shortly start daily changes in price of petrol and diesel on pilot basis, in Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Vizag.

Tags: petrol price, diesel price, petrol price hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor were among the celebrities seen in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities impress with their fashion game
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped while exiting a restaurant in Bandra after a bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shraddha, Shilpa, others have an enjoyable time at bash in Bandra
Sonakshi Sinha and other members of the team of 'Noor' were present during the promotions of the film in Noida on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill promote Noor in Noida
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that the upcoming film 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams' has helped him

Hope the film will be an avenue for fans: Sachin launches his film's trailer
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Kareena, Tiger, Vidya other stars look their classy best
Actors who have worked with Mohit Suri came out to celebrate his birthday late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Mohit Suri's birthday
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook may start using your WhatsApp data

(Representational image)
 

Google becomes a “Style Guru”

It will show you how you can use that particular clothing with your existing wardrobe or what else do you need to add to your collection.
 

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

NDMC has also given a contract to the same start-up company to install similar machines in other areas of the national capital as well.
 

Sanjay Dutt issued non-bailable warrant for allegedly threatening producer

Sanjay has skipped two court cases in this matter earlier.
 

Moto E4 and E4 Plus leak, reveal premium build and more

The Moto E4 adorns a metal body for the both the standard as well as the Plus versions.
 

Delhi: Video shows 'porn clip' playing at Rajiv Chowk metro station

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will clean up KR Market, says Mayor G Padmavathi

KR Market

Bengaluru: Benniganahalli underpass - Venture in at your own risk!

You have to carefully merge with the traffic coming from two major underpasses – one that takes you towards Tin Factory, and the other which curves right on to the flyover towards Hebbal.(Representational Image)

MS seats: Karnataka Government’s surgical strike

In future only the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will fill all seats under both the management and NRI quotas in these colleges.

Telangana: Asifabad records 44º Celsius

Asifabad recorded 44ºC, the highest in the state, Bhadrachalam 43.9ºC, Bhupalpally 43.8ºC and Adilabad 43.7ºC.(Representational image)

Telangana: Gurukul date clashes with Staff exam

He said aspirants should get at least 90 days from the date of issuing a notification, which was not followed this time.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham