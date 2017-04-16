Nation, Current Affairs

Our Muslim sisters deserve justice: PM voices out against triple talaq

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2017, 6:43 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
In his address to the BJP national executive here, he said there should not be any 'conflict' in the Muslim community over this issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Raising the 'triple talaq' issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said justice should be done to Muslim women, at the party’s national executive conclave here.

The Prime Minister said if there are social evils, the society should be woken up and efforts made to provide justice to the victims.

In his address to the BJP national executive here, he said there should not be any "conflict" in the Muslim community over this issue.

"He (Modi) talked about social justice. He said our Muslim sisters should also get justice. Injustice should not be done with them. Nobody should be exploited.

"We do not want conflict within the Muslim community over this issue. What we have to do is that if there are any social evils, we have to wake up the society and make efforts to provide justice to them (Muslim women). That was the Prime Minister's spirit," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while briefing reporters about Modi’s speech.

Earlier, Modi had also intervened on a discussion about the backward commission, saying that society should be more inclusive of backward Muslims.

A resolution was passed thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the commission of the OBC Bill and it was seconded by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

He made the comment at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meet during a strategy session regarding the new bill which sought to give constitutional recognition to the backward commission. The centre had planned to replace the National Commission for Backward Classes with a constitutional entity. The commission for backward classes was set up by a 1993 law.

The new bill allows the Parliament to include any community as a backward community. While the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, it has been stuck at the Rajya Sabha.

triple talaq, narendra modi, bacward muslims, obc bill, bjp national executive meet
India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

