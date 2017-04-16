Nation, Current Affairs

Man hangs to death in Haryana, live streams it on Facebook

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2017, 7:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 7:11 pm IST
He committed suicide as he was facing threat to his life from a married woman and her paramour after he told her husband about their affair.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: A 32-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan in Haryana's Sonepat district and live-streamed the suicide on his Facebook page, police said on Sunday.

Sonepat SP Ashwin Shenvi said Deepak scribbled the reason behind him taking the extreme step on the wall of his room before ending his life.

The man wrote that he was "facing threat to his life from a married woman in his neighbourhood and her alleged lover after he told her husband about their illicit relationship".

Shenvi said Deepak live-streamed the suicide on his Facebook page.

"The woman and her paramour are employed with the Delhi Police, while her husband is part of the Haryana Police.

"Deepak wrote on the wall that the woman, an ASI, had an affair with an Inspector and after he came to know about it, he narrated everything to her husband," the SP said.

The man wrote that the woman and her alleged lover had threatened to kill him.

Sonepat City SHO Ajay Malik said Deepak's family has filed a complaint based on which an FIR has been registered against the woman and her alleged lover on charges of abetting the suicide.

"A team of Sonepat Police is already in Delhi. The mobile phones of the accused are switched off and the duo is not at their place," he said.

Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased alleged that the accused were harassing Deepak for the past six months.

He claimed that Deepak also wrote a 60-page diary describing what exactly happened, but he could not muster enough courage to approach police.

"Yesterday, he called his sister, asking her to take care of their father. He then switched off his mobile phone. And then in the evening, he live-streamed the video on Facebook.

"At the time of the incident, he was alone in his home as his parents had gone to Mathura and he had sent his wife and son to a relative's house," the relative said.

Tags: facebook, live stream, extramarital affair, delhi police
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Lifestyle Gallery

Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump wants to ride in Queen's gold carriage during UK visit

The White House has made clear it regards the carriage procession as an essential element of the itinerary for President Trump's visit. (Photo: AP)
 

MI vs GL: Gujarat Lions forced to drop Aaron Finch due to misplaced kit bag

Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch walk back after competing a win for Gujarat Lions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Not being careful during oral sex can actually cause cancer

Using a condom or oral dams can lower the risk (Photo: AFP)
 

Shah Rukh wants daughter Suhana to carry the deed of helping acid attack victims

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana.
 

Transgenders in Mumbai adopt trees to save them from being cut down

They earn a living by begging at traffic signals (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US: Sikhs tie turbans to New Yorkers, tourists at Times Square on Turban Day

The organisation’s founder Chanpreet Singh said Turban Day was started in 2013 at Baruch College to promote and educate people about the Sikh religion and identity. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Our Muslim sisters deserve justice: PM voices out against triple talaq

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

‘Don’t get carried away and make untoward remarks’: Modi to partymen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Those who give talaq without Shariat reasons will be socially boycotted: AIMPLB

AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani (Photo: PTI)

Need more inclusiveness for backward among muslims: Modi at BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:Twitter)

Time running out, need to buy paper trail machines now: CEC

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham