KT Rama Rao visits industrial area to assess pollution issues

Hyderabad: Residents of Kausalya Colony, Bachupally, were taken by surprise when minister K.T. Rama Rao made a surprise visit to the industrial area along with other ministers. Mr Rao dropped in after receiving several complaints from colony residents about the increasing industrial pollution.

The minister visited industrial plants and ordered the PCB officials to take strong action against industries dumping waste illegally. He also urged the industries to co-ordinate with the GHMC officials and plan a sewerage treatment plant (STP) in the industrial area.

The minister visited the open nalas to check the garbage being dumped there illegally. He instructed the GHMC and PCB officials to work hand-in-hand and nab those who are polluting the environment.

Mr Nandkishore, a resident of Bachupally, commented, “The deadline set by GHMC for garbage burning was March 31. We are facing severe problems due to the industrial pollution and garbage burning and we hope that the minister’s visit will solve our problems.”