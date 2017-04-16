Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao to do coolie work to raise money for TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2017, 12:23 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Palakurthy MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the Chief Minister would spend the entire day in Jangaon and Mahbubabad districts.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Warangal: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will take up ‘coolie work’ at Thorrur in Mahbubabad district to raise money for the TRS massive public meeting scheduled to be held at Warangal on April 27.

The CM will reach Palakurthy in Jangaon district on April 19 by helicopter. After offering prayers at the Someshwara Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple, he will take part in some development works at Palakurthy and Nellutla.

He will visit the tomb of Poet Pothana at Bammera and also visit Raghavapuram village.

After lunch, the CM will go to the agriculture market in Palakurthy where he will hold separate meetings with officials and party leaders separately.

During the final leg of his tour, he will visit Thorrur in Mahbubabad distinct where he would take part in the ‘coolie work’ and then leave for Hyderabad.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

