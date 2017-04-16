Nation, Current Affairs

‘Don’t get carried away and make untoward remarks’: Modi to partymen

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2017, 5:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 6:58 pm IST
The Prime Minister also hailed the efforts of party President Amit Shah saying that he was the ideal model of an able strategist.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to 'practice the art of silence' and not get carried away while making statements.

According to an NDTV report, the party's national executive conclave ended with a stern warning from the prime minister, asking leaders to not be complacent after victory. 

"There is no room for complacency after victory. From the soil of Odisha, the party should pledge to build a New India, where good governance and power to the poor should be the mantra," he said.

"When in power, they should practice the art of silence. The microphone is not a machine that forces people to speak," he exhorted.   

Tearing into the Opposition for raking up a slew of issues particularly the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) matter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the former was trying to churn up rows particularly ahead of the MCD polls.

Speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister expressed his frustration at the Opposition.

"Opposition is concoction new issues in a factory of some kind. During Delhi Elections, Church attacks were the highlights and during the Bihar Polls 'Award Wapasi' was the issue. And right now it is the EVM," the Prime Minister said during the meeting.

However, Prime Minister Modi also called on the BJP leaders to maintain caution while making statements and not get carried away with emotions and make untoward remarks.

"If there are any complaints, then the matter should be passed on to the party leaders who will convey it to me," he said.

The Prime Minister also called on the BJP to not get too excited over the recent State Assembly Elections victory and ensure they keep the momentum going.

"The BJP will launch a special campaign for those 120 Lok Sabha seats which have been out of our reach," he added.

The Prime Minister also hailed the efforts of party President Amit Shah saying that he was the ideal model of an able strategist.

Tags: evm tampering, bharatiya janata party, mcd polls, narendra modi
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Lifestyle Gallery

Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MI vs GL: Gujarat Lions forced to drop Aaron Finch due to misplaced kit bag

Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch walk back after competing a win for Gujarat Lions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Not being careful during oral sex can actually cause cancer

Using a condom or oral dams can lower the risk (Photo: AFP)
 

Shah Rukh wants daughter Suhana to carry the deed of helping acid attack victims

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana.
 

Transgenders in Mumbai adopt trees to save them from being cut down

They earn a living by begging at traffic signals (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US: Sikhs tie turbans to New Yorkers, tourists at Times Square on Turban Day

The organisation’s founder Chanpreet Singh said Turban Day was started in 2013 at Baruch College to promote and educate people about the Sikh religion and identity. (Photo: File)
 

Dubai Gurdwara sets record by serving breakfast to people of 101 countries

The even was attended by 600 people (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Our Muslim sisters deserve justice: PM voices out against triple talaq

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Those who give talaq without Shariat reasons will be socially boycotted: AIMPLB

AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani (Photo: PTI)

Need more inclusiveness for backward among muslims: Modi at BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:Twitter)

Time running out, need to buy paper trail machines now: CEC

Representational image (Photo: File)

Virtual museums to highlight role of tribals in freedom struggle: Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi felicitates family members of martyrs at Raj Bhavan in presence of Governor S C. Jamir in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham