Amit Shah to stay in Telangana for 3 days

Hyderabad: BJP national president Amit Shah will camp in Hyderabad for three days in the third week of May. He will be here to strengthen the party from the grassroots-level, interact with booth-level workers to senior party leaders, and make the party battle-ready for 2019 polls with special focus on Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP high command has already given a green signal to the TS BJP unit to take up burning public issues and undertake agitations against what it describes as “communal reservations” proposed by the TRS government from April 17.

Amit Shah will undertake a tour of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency presently represented by MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi where the party plans to strengthen its base and take on Owaisi in the 2019 elections, trying to replicate its UP success story.

BJP is focussing on a dozen Lok Sabha constituencies, including Hyderabad, apart from the five seats that it had won in the past.

The BJP president had planned to visit Hyderabad on April 7 but postponed the trip due to Parliament session and other pressing engagements in Delhi.

His tour schedule will be finalised at the BJP executive committee meeting in Odisha which T-BJP president K. Laxman and other party senior leaders are attending.