Telugu Desam backs Jagan Mohan Reddy’s no-trust motion

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress has changed its strategy. On Thursday, it gave the Lok Sabha secretary general notice of a No Confidence motion it intends to move against the Union government. The Telugu Desam has decided to extend its support to the YSRC’s No Confidence Motion on Friday, March 16. The Speaker will bring the motion to the notice of the House and ask the members to state how many are in support of it.

The YSRC has sought the support of all parties, and given them a letter written by the YSRC chief. Telugu Desam MP Thota Narasimham also received a letter. Keeping in view that Parliament session may be adjourned sine die as money bills were passed, the YSRC advanced the motion from March 23 to March 15 by giving the notice. Generally, the Speaker disallows the motion, which must have the support of 50 members.

In the notice addressed to Lok Sabha secretary- general Snehlatha Shrivastava, the YSRC MP Y.V. Subba Reddy has stated that under Rule 198 (B) of Chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, he is giving notice to move a No-Trust motion in the House on March 16. YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter seeking support for the No-Confidence motion because of the injustice of not granting SCS to AP was given to the floor chiefs in Parliament.

TD Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy met with the floor chiefs of all parties and requested their support. If the YSRC fails to bring a No Confidence motion against the Government in the Lok Sabha, YSRC MPs have decided to submit their resignations.