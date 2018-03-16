search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Budget 2018: Debt burden stands at Rs 1.80 lakh crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 3:18 am IST
Servicing the debt is a major burden on the Telangana state government every year.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: Telangana’s debt stands at Rs 1.80 lakh crore, according to the Budget 2018-19 tabled in the Legislature on Thursday, on which the government is paying interest of Rs 11,000 crore every year. Servicing the debt is a major burden on the Telangana state government every year. The debt was 16.18 per cent of GSDP in 2015-16 (Rs 93,155 crore) and has in-creased to 21.39 per cent (Rs 1.80 lakh crore) in 2018-19.

The government has allocated Rs 11,891 crore in the Budget this year to pay the interest on these loans. Last year, it had allocated Rs 11,138 crore. Finance minister Etela Rajender defended the loans on Thursday, saying that they were taken to create assets such as irrigation projects, roads, Mission Bhagiratha and so on, which will boost the overall development of the state in the long run.

 

“We are not misusing the funds mobilised through loans. We are creating assets. We are re-viving the rural economy by distributing lakhs of sheep to Yadavs/ Kuru-mas, releasing lakhs of fingerlings in tanks and reservoirs to provide em-ployment to the fishing community and encouraging hereditary-based professions. This will In turn create wealth for the state and development,” Mr Rajender said. He refuted allegations that the TRS government was pushing Telangana into a debt trap.

"States in India don't have the freedom to secure loans as per their whims and fancies. There is an FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act and all states have to follow it. There is no other go. States will be allowed to borrow only up to 3 per cent of GSDP and for a revenue surplus state like Telangana, 3.5 per cent will be allowed. We are securing loans we are eligible for and entitled to and nothing more can be borrowed beyond this level," he said.
 

He said the loans secured by corporations by taking bank guarantee from state government for which the state government stands guarantor were also within the FRBM norms. "We cannot cross FRBM borrowing limits by setting up corporations. We secured Rs 16,413 crore for irrigation projects, Rs 7,031 crore for Mission Bhagiratha, and Rs 18,094 crore for other projects. All these are used to create assets and for development of the state and not misused as alleged by the Opposition," Mr Rajender stated.
 

Tags: telangana budget 2018-19, gsdp
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: An awesome flagship done the Samsung way

The S9+ is also a reply to Apple’s ‘top-notch’ iPhone X, showing the Cupertino-based iPhone manufacturer how a flagship smartphone is manufactured without unwanted notches and an open-source operating system that defines the last word in customisation.
 

Google Assistant says ‘Namaste’, can answer in Hindi now

Presently, the Hindi Assistant is only supported on smartphones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.
 

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

According to researchers, women may be using donated sperm after failing to find their 'Mr Right'. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Happiest country on Earth is Finland

Happiest country on Earth is Finland. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Physically fit women 90% less likely to develop dementia: Study

When the highly fit women did develop dementia, they developed the disease an average of 11 years later than women who were moderately fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have been there: Ex-Samsung employee, survivor now helps #MeToo victims in S Korea

Lee Eun-eui has been offering free legal help for victims of sexual violence since 2015, as part of a South Korean government's programme to support the victims. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Alappuzha tightens screw on fire display at festivals

A view of a collapsed building after a massive fire broke out during a fireworks display at Puttingal temple complex in Paravoor village killing 102. (file pic)

Kozhikode Corporation takes aid of app for street dog survey

Corporation has used all possible methods to standardize the street dog survey campaign. The World Veterinary Service provided a mobile application WVS worth Rs 2.5 lakh free to the Corporation for the smooth conduct of the survey.

Regional International Film Festival of Kerala ends; film buffs hail fete

State Chalachi-tra Academy vice chairperson Beena Paul speaks at the open forum in Kozhikode on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

Kozhikode: Infant treated roughly by nurse undergoes surgery

Child had to undergo a surgery following rough treatment by a nurse at a primary health centre in Madappally. (Representational image)

Kozhikode: Kuttan who sells tea for Rs 1 honoured

District Collector U.V. Jose honours Kuttan at a function organised to mark World Consumer Day in Kozhikode on Thursday. (Photo:Venugopal)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham