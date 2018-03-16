Slain terrorist a known offender

He came to city after stealing money from his native place and stayed for a brief time. (Representational image)

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Taufeeq alias Taufeeq Umar, the militant who was killed in a gun battle in Anantanag of Jammu and Kashmir, had stolen `14,000 and gold ornaments from his house, the police said.

Before joining the militant group Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGUH), an outfit with alleged link to the Al-Qaeda, he came to Hyderabad after stealing money from his native place and stayed for a brief time in the city, before heading to Kashmir.

According to police records, Taufeeq was earlier involved in four cases of burglary registered at Aswapuram police station in Kothagudem in 2007 and was acquitted in all the four cases in 2009.

Taufeeq did his schooling from Atomic Energy Central School in Aswapuram at Chandragonda village of Kothagudam between 1994 and 2007. He enrolled for intermediate course in a college but was rusticated after he was arrested in theft cases.

“In the subsequent year, hoping that Taufeeq would change and mend his ways, his parents joined him in a Madrasa in Bhadrachalam. He stayed at the institution along with two other roommates who had converted from Koya community to Muslims,” a police official said.

Later, he was encouraged to go for ‘jamaat’, also referred as a religious group on a mission to understand Islam and its teachings.

In July 2008, Taufeeq joined the KDR Government Polyte-chnic College and studied there before shifting to Rudrampur Polytechnic. He completed the diploma course but with four years backlog.