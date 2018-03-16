Karnataka High Court notice to Press Council over B S Yeddyurappa plea

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered issue of notice to Press Council of India and the Broadcasting Corporation of India (Prasar Bharati) following a petition filed by former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa.

The petitioner has contended that statements are being made on various public platforms by Congress leaders against him which are per se defamatory and also lower the dignity of courts and interfere in the administration of justice. The former CM asserted that the statements are being given wide publicity in the electronic and print media.

Yeddyurappa has made Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President Dr G. Parameshwar, Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao, MB Patil, VS Ugrappa, C M Ibrahim and Brijesh Kalappa, and several print and electronic media respondents in the matter.