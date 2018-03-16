CM Yogi Adityanath hit with ‘Curse of Noida’

New Delhi: After BJP’s shocking defeat in the bypolls of two prestigious Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, including the one earlier held by chief minister Yogi Adiyanath, BJP corridor are abuzz with rumours that the poll verdict was the result of the “Noida jinx.” Defying the so called jinx, Yogi Adityanath had visited the satellite township bordering the national capital last year in December ahead of the inauguration of Delhi Metro’s Magenta line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His predecessors had avoided visiting Noida apparently over the rumour that any chief minister who visits the township loses power and does not come back to assume the office again. Though it were bypolls, which the BJP lost, one of the two seats was Gorakhpur, represented by Yogi Adityanath for five terms.