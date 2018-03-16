Canada told about wrong map at Justin Trudeau event

New Delhi: India on Thursday said Canada had informed it that the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an event in New Delhi last month in which the Indian map was “inaccurately” depicted, did not reflect its “endorsement or acceptance”. Trudeau had attended a “conclave” of the Young Change Makers in New Delhi on February 24 where the Indian map was reportedly shown incorrectly. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that India had taken up the matter with Canada.

“We had taken up the matter with the Canadian representatives there. We were informed that the inaccurate depiction of the Indian flag happened at the Young Change Maker’s conclave held on February 24 which was attended by the Canadian Prime Minister and a large audience.”

He added that the Canadian government has conveyed to India that the event was organised by a third party and the map was an “artist’s rendering”. “We have been told that they do not imply endorsement or acceptance by the government of Canada,” he said. India’s map was allegedly shown at the event reportedly showed Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Aksai Chin and Gujarat incorrectly.