search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Canada told about wrong map at Justin Trudeau event

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2018, 12:39 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 12:39 am IST
India’s map was allegedly shown at the event reportedly showed Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Aksai Chin and Gujarat incorrectly.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: AP)
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said Canada had informed it that the presence of Canadian Prime Minister  Justin Trudeau at an event in New Delhi last month in which the Indian map was “inaccurately” depicted, did not reflect its “endorsement or acceptance”.  Trudeau had attended a “conclave” of the Young Change Makers in New Delhi on February 24 where the Indian map was reportedly shown incorrectly. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that India had taken up the matter with Canada. 

“We had taken up the matter with the Canadian representatives there. We were informed that the inaccurate depiction of the Indian flag happened at the Young Change Maker’s conclave held on February 24 which was attended by the Canadian Prime Minister and a large audience.” 

 

He added that the Canadian government has conveyed to India that the event was organised by a third party and the map was an “artist’s rendering”. “We have been told that they do not imply endorsement or acceptance by the government of Canada,” he said.  India’s map was allegedly shown at the event reportedly showed Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Aksai Chin and Gujarat incorrectly.

Tags: justin trudeau, canada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: An awesome flagship done the Samsung way

The S9+ is also a reply to Apple’s ‘top-notch’ iPhone X, showing the Cupertino-based iPhone manufacturer how a flagship smartphone is manufactured without unwanted notches and an open-source operating system that defines the last word in customisation.
 

Google Assistant says ‘Namaste’, can answer in Hindi now

Presently, the Hindi Assistant is only supported on smartphones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.
 

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

According to researchers, women may be using donated sperm after failing to find their 'Mr Right'. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Happiest country on Earth is Finland

Happiest country on Earth is Finland. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Physically fit women 90% less likely to develop dementia: Study

When the highly fit women did develop dementia, they developed the disease an average of 11 years later than women who were moderately fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have been there: Ex-Samsung employee, survivor now helps #MeToo victims in S Korea

Lee Eun-eui has been offering free legal help for victims of sexual violence since 2015, as part of a South Korean government's programme to support the victims. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TDP may quit NDA, back YSR Cong's no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said, 'If necessary, we will support the no confidence motion against Centre, whoever may place it.' (Photo: File)

Unable to trace founder of Rohini ashram that confined girls: CBI to Delhi HC

The agency has informed that Virender Dev Dixit 'is absconding and has not joined investigation and efforts are being made to trace him in Nepal,' a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said. (Photo: ANI)

Theni forest fire: Death toll mounts to 14, case filed against trekking club owner

The trekkers were caught in the forest fire in Kurangani Kozhukumalai hill ranges near Theni, some 500 kilometres away from Chennai. (Photo: File)

Haryana passes Bill allowing those guilty of raping children be hanged

The Bill also provides for making the existing criminal laws related to other sexual offences more stringent. (Photo: PTI)

It is for Iran to choose partners for Chabahar port: India on Tehran’s invite to Pak

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'It is the prerogative of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to choose its partners for the development of infrastructure facilities there.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham