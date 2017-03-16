Nation, Current Affairs

Tampering allegations 'baseless and wild'; EVMs fully tamper-proof: EC

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2017, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 7:51 pm IST
The EC's rebuttal came a day after Mayawati said she will move court against the alleged tampering of EVMs.
Electronic Voting Machines. (Photo: PTI)
 Electronic Voting Machines. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The electronic voting machines are "fully tamper-proof, as ever", the Election Commission said on Thursday dismissing claims of BSP supremo Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had questioned their reliability.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Commission said "baseless, speculative and wild allegations are being made which deserve to be rejected".

The poll panel said it did not receive specific complaints or concrete material from political parties and candidates about alleged tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during recently held election process.

It said the BSP's representation on EVM tampering was without any specific allegation and it had rejected the claim of the party.

"Such concerns about alleged tamperability of ECI-EVM have been raised earlier also since their introduction including before high court and the Supreme Court.

"These allegations have been dismissed. ECI unequivocally reiterates that given effective technical and administrative safeguards, EVMs are not tamperable and integrity of electoral process is preserved," it said.

The EC's rebuttal came a day after Mayawati said she will move court against the alleged tampering of EVMs. Kejriwal too had alleged that EVMs may have been tampered with in Punjab, adding "it is about the credibility of the Election Commission and the faith of people in the electoral system. We have strong prima facie evidence of foul play."

The Commission today said that so far, no one has been able to actually demonstrate that EVMs used by the Election Commission can be tampered with or manipulated.

It said "what has been demonstrated or claimed to have been demonstrated is on a privately assembled look-alike of ECI-EVMs and not the actual ECI-EVMs."

Electronics Corporation of India Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd are the two PSUs which manufacture the EVMs for EC.

The poll watchdog assured that its EVMs are tamper-proof and it is "fully satisfied with the integrity of electoral process using EVM".

Since the year 2000, EVMs have been used in 107 assembly polls and three Lok Sabha elections held in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

It recalled that the "controversy" over the reliability of the machines was raised by political parties after the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. "However, no specific allegation was raised nor could they prove before any court," the statement said.

It said in an "extraordinary" move in August, 2009, it had invited those who had expressed reservations about the EVMs to come and demonstrate the flaws in the machines.

Those invited included political parties, petitioners before various courts and some individuals who had been writing to the Commission on this issue.

One hundred EVMs were brought from ten states – Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh -- and were kept at the Commission's office here for scrutiny and for any application to establish its alleged fallibility.

"The outcome of this exercise was that none of the persons, who were given the opportunity, could actually demonstrate any tamperability of the ECI-EVMs. They either failed or chose not to demonstrate," it elaborated.

Some activists had then showed on TV a machine which they claimed can be manipulated. The Commission had countered the allegation stating that the machine was stolen from EVM warehouse in Mumbai and modified by the activists.

"Thus it was no longer the machine used by EC," it said. Based on consultations with political parties in 2010, the Commission explored the use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) with a view to enhance transparency.

In VVPAT, a paper slip is generated bearing name and symbol of the candidate along with recording of vote in Control Unit, so that in case of any dispute, paper slip could be counted to verify the result being shown on the EVM.

A printer is attached to the balloting Unit and kept in the voting compartment. The paper slip remains visible on VVPAT for 07 seconds through a transparent window.

In June 2014, the Commission proposed to implement VVPAT at every polling station in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and sought Rs 3,174 crore for the same from the Law Ministry.

The Commission had earlier this month informed the Supreme Court that it will get the 15.5 lakh VVPATs manufactured in 30 months from the time of release of fund by the government.

Tags: evm, tampering, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Social activist Anna Hazare. (Photo: PTI)

Whole world uses EVMs, you talk of ballot paper: Hazare slams Kejriwal

Hazare advised to use totaliser machines that would ensure no mistakes in counting of the votes.
15 Mar 2017 9:16 PM
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Smarting from UP poll defeat, Mayawati to move court against 'faulty' EVMs

BSP, which had 80 MLAs in the outgoing Assembly, managed to win just 19 seats in the 403-member House.
15 Mar 2017 4:22 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday launched world's first app for breast health in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches world's first app for breast health
Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Wednesday and her close friends were seen arriving at her residence for a bash at night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Karan, Sidharth come out to celebrate Alia's birthday
Numerous stars from the film industry were snapped at the Femina Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Jacqueline, Swara, Vaani make fashion statement at awards show
Bollywood actresses were clicked by the cameras as they shot for various reality shows in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Sonakshi, Vidya, Shilpa shoot for reality shows in style
Aamir Khan had a busy birthday as he celebrated with media in the afternoon, with friends and relatives in the night and also shot for a Marathi television show in between on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates with media, well-wishers, shoots for TV show on birthday
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the wedding reception of Renu Chaniani and Aditya Garware in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars look their glamorous best at wedding reception
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A surprisingly high number of couples get an orgasm at the same time

Many couples said they orgasm together every other time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Akshay Kumar does it again, donates Rs 1.08 cr to martyred jawans’ kin

Akshay Kumar
 

Are Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan no longer on talking terms?

The two have never worked on a film together before.
 

Blood group of men affects their chances of getting an erection

Certain blood types tied with heart diseases affect more (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: The ball games; when Wriddhiman Saha caught Steve Smith off guard

In a comical turn of events, Wriddhiman Saha pounced on Steve Smith, was Ravindra Jadeja's delivery lodged itself between the Aussie skipper's legs. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BJP MP wants research to see if cow urine can be used as manure

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak's plan to declare Gilgit-Baltistan as fifth province unacceptable: India

Gilgit-Baltistan region. (Photo: AFP/File)

Anti-Sikh riots case: Court to hear on Mar 30 CBI plea for polygraph test on Tytler

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (Photo: PTI)

DMK asks EC to transfer Chennai Police Commissioner, RO

Election Commission of India. (File photo)

Parrikar taunts Rahul, says want him to lead Cong for future BJP victories

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)

Manohar Parrikar, BJP's poster boy in Goa, returns as CM

BJP leader Manohar Parrikar taking oath as Goa's new Chief Minister (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham