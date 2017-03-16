Nation, Current Affairs

Pak's plan to declare Gilgit-Baltistan as fifth province unacceptable: India

ANI
Published Mar 16, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 7:51 pm IST
'Such a step will not be able to hide the illegality of attempt and of Pak's occupation of the parts of J&K,' MEA said.
Gilgit-Baltistan region. (Photo: AFP/File)
 Gilgit-Baltistan region. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: With Islamabad planning to declare the strategic Gilgit-Baltistan region as its fifth province, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said such a step will not be able to hide the illegality of Pakistan's occupation of the parts of Jammu and Kashmir that it must vacate forthwith.

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said any unilateral attempt from Pakistan's side will be absolutely unacceptable.

"Such a step will not be able to hide the illegality of attempt and illegality of Pakistan's occupation of the parts of Jammu and Kashmir which it must vacate forthwith. It will also not be able to hide the tremendous and very concerning human rights violation and denial of freedom that has been going in those parts under Pakistan's control for the last 70 years," Baglay told the media in New Delhi.

The MEA spokesperson maintained that India's position is well known in a matter, which pertains to the country's sovereignty.

In what may come as a matter of concern for India, Pakistan is planning to declare Gilgit-Baltistan region as its fifth province.

The Gilgit-Baltistan area is Pakistan's northernmost administrative territory that borders the disputed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A committee headed by Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz recommended to grant the region a provincial status, reports the GeoNews.

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh are four provinces of Pakistan.

Tags: gilgit baltistan, pakistan, province
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

very year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spain celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta in Valencia
British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Artist seamlessly merges everyday objects into art creations
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
Holi festival marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. (Photo: AP)

Colours of Holi unite people on both sides of the border
Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A surprisingly high number of couples get an orgasm at the same time

Many couples said they orgasm together every other time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Akshay Kumar does it again, donates Rs 1.08 cr to martyred jawans’ kin

Akshay Kumar
 

Are Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan no longer on talking terms?

The two have never worked on a film together before.
 

Blood group of men affects their chances of getting an erection

Certain blood types tied with heart diseases affect more (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: The ball games; when Wriddhiman Saha caught Steve Smith off guard

In a comical turn of events, Wriddhiman Saha pounced on Steve Smith, was Ravindra Jadeja's delivery lodged itself between the Aussie skipper's legs. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BJP MP wants research to see if cow urine can be used as manure

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tampering allegations 'baseless and wild'; EVMs fully tamper-proof: EC

Electronic Voting Machines. (Photo: PTI)

Anti-Sikh riots case: Court to hear on Mar 30 CBI plea for polygraph test on Tytler

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (Photo: PTI)

DMK asks EC to transfer Chennai Police Commissioner, RO

Election Commission of India. (File photo)

Parrikar taunts Rahul, says want him to lead Cong for future BJP victories

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)

Manohar Parrikar, BJP's poster boy in Goa, returns as CM

BJP leader Manohar Parrikar taking oath as Goa's new Chief Minister (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham