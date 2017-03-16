Nation, Current Affairs

No need to issue advisory on US travel, says Sushma Swaraj

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 2:09 am IST
She said, “the US authorities have responded strongly and assured us that they are working with to ensure speedy justice”.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj indicated on Wednesday that there was no reason for the government to issue an advisory for Indians travelling to the United States despite the recent attacks on both Indians and persons of Indian origin there.

The minister said that the US Government has given India “confidence that these incidents are acts of individuals and do not represent the overwhelming sentiments of the American people towards India.

She also told the Lok Sabha that India had conveyed its concerns to the US Government at “very high level” and that New Delhi had already “called for necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Indian diaspora and expeditious investigation into these incidents”.

She said, “the US authorities have responded strongly and assured us that they are working with to ensure speedy justice”. Pointing out that “in the last three weeks, three incidents of physical attack in the US on Indian nationals and PIOs have come to the notice of the Government”, Ms Swaraj said, “A related question was raised — whether the government plans to issue an advisory for Indians travelling to or residing in the US. I would say that prompt and clear response of the US political leadership and the law enforcement authorities to these incidents and the widespread messages of sympathy and support from all quarters in the US give us confidence that these incidents are acts of individuals and do not represent the overwhelming sentiments of the American people towards India.

“This was demonstrated by the American national Ian Grillot who suffered a serious injury while helping the two Indians. I have saluted his heroism and am sure the House joins me in wishing him speedy recovery.”

Tags: sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

