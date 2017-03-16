 LIVE !  :  While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
Manohar Parrikar faces floor test in Goa Assembly

ANI
Published Mar 16, 2017, 8:05 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 9:20 am IST
Parrikar claims support of 22 legislators, two more than the halfway mark in the 40-member Assembly.
BJP leader Manohar Parrikar taking oath as Goa's new Chief Minister. (Photo: PTI)
  BJP leader Manohar Parrikar taking oath as Goa's new Chief Minister. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Goa, headed by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, will face the crucial floor test today, as a special Assembly session has been convened for the purpose.

Parrikar, who stepped down as Defence Minister, was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the coastal state for the fourth time on Tuesday evening, along with nine ministers.

BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended Parrikar's swearing-in ceremony. Former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar was also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manohar Parrikar after he was sworn-in.

The Chief Minister then replied to the Prime Minister saying, "Thank you Pradhan Mantriji. As always, looking forward to your full support & cooperation for the development of Goa."

Parrikar claims support of 22 legislators, two more than the halfway mark in the 40-member Assembly.

The BJP had bagged 13 seats in the polls, while it claims support of three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, besides three independents. Congress had won 17 seats.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court cleared the decks for the oath taking of Parrikar as Chief Minister by refusing Congress' plea to stay the ceremony and ordered holding of the floor test today.

The apex court had said, no other business apart from holding the floor test will be conducted.

Related Stories

Congress MLAs, accompanied by party General Secretary Digvijay Singh, addressing the media after meeting the Governor Mridula Sinha in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Cong MLAs blame party managers for Goa fiasco; to meet Rahul Gandhi

The anguish of the party MLAs' seems to be directed at Digvijaya Singh who has been handling the party affairs in Goa.
16 Mar 2017 9:18 AM

