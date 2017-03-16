Karnataka Budget: Siddaramaiah plugs in for electric Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In his twelfth budget, CM Siddaramaiah may have finally hit the road running. This year's budget allocations will be the key to a better Bengaluru, as it attempts to cut through the traffic gridlock, push for a bigger public transport network by adding 3,000 new BMTC buses to the existing 6000, with 150 of them to be 'green' and run on electricity alone.

Calling for Bengaluru to be reborn as the 'Electric Vehicle Capital of India', Siddaramaiah announced he was also earmarking Rs 1,455 cr for development of 150 km roads, through the Karnataka Road Development Corporation.

In association with BMRCL, he promised to cut traffic congestion on two major bottlenecks - Silk Board and K R Puram that will have a knock-on effect on two major arteries. Interestingly, there were no new financial additions to BMRCL's upcoming work.

The CM has heeded the city's call for better walkways, by promising to develop 200 km of footpaths at a cost of Rs 200 crore. He's allocated Rs 300 crore to develop Stormwater drains, conserve lakes, supply drinking water to 110 villages in the city.

The proposal to start a 'Namma Canteen' in all 198 BBMP wards to serve food at subsidized rates, construction of 1000 toilets in the city, capping ticket prices at Rs 200 at multiplexes, providing free drinking water for the underprivileged were the major sops Mr Siddaramaiah had for Bengalureans in his Rs 1.86 lakh crore budget which was touted as the 'janapara budget'.

Further under the Indira Rural House Sites Scheme, the budget proposed to develop housing sites in partnership with landowners in 60:40 ratio. Bengaluru's lion's share of taxes towards the state is finally being acknowledged!