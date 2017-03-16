 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja struck in his first over as he dismissed David Warner to give India their first breakthrough. (Photo: AP) LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia lose Warner
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka budget: Enough to clinch 2018?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2017, 2:55 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 9:53 am IST
Karnataka netted over Rs 3,000 crore from its share in central taxes and grants from central government.
(Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah) The nod to AHINDA in the health care sector came with the allocation of ambulance services to habitats with over 40% SC and ST population.
 (Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah) The nod to AHINDA in the health care sector came with the allocation of ambulance services to habitats with over 40% SC and ST population.

Bengaluru: It’s already being dubbed "populist" and  a "please-all budget" that is an unvarnished attempt to consolidate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's core AHINDA vote bank besides aggressively wooing the weaker sections of other categories of  society which make up the Congress' vote bank of OBCs, Dalits and minorities.

In reality, the CM who holds the finance portfolio, on Wednesday presented the state budget - his 12th - that had several major announcements without a caste-tag - such as the creation of 49 new taluks, the subsidised canteens in 198 wards in Bengaluru and Saviruchi mobile canteen in rural areas, free water to slum dwellers, free LPG connection to five lakh families who are not qualified under central scheme, extension of Ksheera Bhagya scheme for the entire week, Pay commission to review the salaries of government employees, rise in food grains from 5 kgs to 7 kgs to be given under PDS, establishment of Raichur university and free Laptops to over 1.5 lakh students who enroll for professional courses.

The nod to AHINDA in the health care sector came with the allocation of  ambulance services  to habitats with over 40% SC and ST population. He sought a vote on account for Rs 1,86,361 crore.

In putting a hold on the much awaited waiver of farm loans, some said till before the next election, the CM was roundly criticised. The opposition said the CM's explanation that he did not consider waiving farm loans as farmers who availed loan from state government was only 25%, while the remaining 75% availed loan from commercial banks and that giving this sop would not benefit all, did not hold water.

The deciding factor may have been that the majority of farmers with bad loans are middle class voters who are perceived to be non-Congress voters. Since Karnataka is also one of the states which is due to migrate to the new GST regime, the chief minister did not tweak the existing tax structure for automobiles, barring two wheelers that cost upward of Rs 1 lakh. Sales tax on two wheelers will go up from the present 10% to 12%.

By his own admission, the state recorded a sluggish growth in Gross State Domestic Product at 6.9% as against the 7.3% last fiscal of 2015-16. All the three sectors - agriculture, industry and service sector-registered a marked decline in growth rate, painting a grim economic condition of the state.

Added to this was the fall in tax collection which was attributed to demonetisation. As a result, the net tax collection fell short by over Rs 1,000 crore from the budget estimate made last year.

Karnataka however netted over Rs 3,000 crore from its share in central taxes and grants from central government, the only area where it made an impressive performance was in the non-tax revenue sector where it collected over Rs 8,000.

Considering this sluggish growth in the last fiscal, Mr Siddaramaiah who is hailed as deft administrator seemed to have worked to a political arithmetic, giving AHINDA funds a boost, rather than consolidating the economic position of the state.

Mr Siddaramaiah had a different view. He defended his budget saying he did not deviate from the standard budgetary practices. The fiscal deficit of 2.69% of the GSDP is less than the permitted level of 3% of GSDP, the CM said. Total liability of over Rs 2 lakh crore is just 18.93% of the GSDP which is again way below the highest level of 25% of GSDP. 

Tags: karnataka budget, chief minister siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'This wouldn't be the first line in my obituary': #BBCDad Laments online fame

Robert Kelly was sharing his insights with the BBC on the downfall of impeached president Park Guen-Hye when his daughter Marion waltzed into his home office, followed by his toddler son James, who wheeled in on his baby walker. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Indian Wells: Roger Federer races past Rafa Nadal, Nick Kyrgios stuns Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer, who added another chapter to a storied rivalry with Rafael Nadal with an epic Australian Open triumph in January, dismantled the Spaniard 6-2, 6-3 to advance. (Photo: AP)
 

Sony Xperia XZ price slashed to Rs 41,990

The Xperia XZ comes with a Battery Care feature powered by Qnovo adaptive charging technology.
 

Afghans find some escape as 'family cinema' opens in Kabul

As Zahra Sozan, a 25-year-old mother-of-one told AFP, it is not
 

Boy from sleepy hamlet in Odisha becomes deputy governor of RBI

Reserve Bank of India
 

LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia lose Warner

Ravindra Jadeja struck in his first over as he dismissed David Warner to give India their first breakthrough. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hold patrolling, set up check points to prevent infiltration: Jammu IGP

Army troops patrolling along the border (Photo: PTI/File)

27 Punjab MLAs have criminal cases, 95 are 'crorepatis': survey

Maharani Parneet Kaur, wife of PCC chief Amarinder Singh, with her supporters after the Congress win in Punjab Assembly election, at her residence New Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala. (Photo: PTI)

Multi-pronged approach needed to combat terrorism: V K Singh

Minister of State for External Affairs Gen V K Singh (Retd). (Photo: PTI)

7,059 Indian nationals lodged in foreign jails: VK Singh

Representational image

Will move heaven and earth to implement Muslim quota: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham