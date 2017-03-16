 LIVE !  :  While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat government to introduce harsher punishment for cow slaughter

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 8:56 am IST
The Bill seeks to amend the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 1954.
Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

Gandhinagar:  The Gujarat government is set to introduce a Bill in the Assembly providing harsher punishment for those found involved in cow-slaughter.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 1954, to provide for stringent punishments, will be placed for discussion and voting during the ongoing Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly.

Through the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Bill of 2017, the state government seeks to introduce some major changes in the existing Act.

As per the Bill, those found to be involved in the slaughter of bovines, including cows, calves, bulls and bullocks, would face imprisonment up to 10 years, but not less than seven years.

In the present Act, which was amended in 2011, the maximum jail term for such acts was seven years, but not less than three years.

Further, the Bill seeks to double the amount of penalty, which is Rs. 50,000 at present.

On Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had hinted that his government is mulling to introduce a Bill having such stringent provisions to save cows.

In 2011, when Narendra Modi was the state's chief minister, the Gujarat government had imposed a complete ban on cow-slaughter, transportation and selling of cow-beef by amending the said Act.

Since then, the crimes related to cow slaughter in Gujarat are covered under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act of 2011. 

Under this Act, people found involved in cow-slaughtering and related crimes are penalised with Rs. 50,000 fine and a jail term of up to seven years.

Making another change, the present Bill has proposed that all the offences under this Act shall be considered as cognisable as well as non-bailable.

In the present Act, such offences are considered only as "cognisable" and not "non-bailable".

To deter people from transporting beef or bovines for the purpose of slaughtering, the Gujarat government has proposed to permanently "forfeit" the vehicles used in their transportation.

At present, such vehicles are liable to be "seized" for a period of six months, or till the final judgement of the court, said the Bill document.

Giving logic behind bringing such harsher punishment by bringing an amendment Bill, the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill said "some more stringent provisions are required to be made by amending the said Act for curbing the menace of illegal slaughtering."

Tags: gujarat government, punishment, cow slaughter, gujarat animal preservation

Lifestyle Gallery

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Artist seamlessly merges everyday objects into art creations
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
Holi festival marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. (Photo: AP)

Colours of Holi unite people on both sides of the border
Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony Xperia XZ price slashed to Rs 41,990

The Xperia XZ comes with a Battery Care feature powered by Qnovo adaptive charging technology.
 

Afghans find some escape as 'family cinema' opens in Kabul

As Zahra Sozan, a 25-year-old mother-of-one told AFP, it is not
 

Boy from sleepy hamlet in Odisha becomes deputy governor of RBI

Reserve Bank of India
 

LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat

While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Russian women are using sex to pay for household services

A community in the Lake Baikal region claims that it is intended for ‘mutually beneficial encounters’. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men detained for trying to get two monkeys married in Lonavala

The two men have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. (Photo: Asian Age)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manohar Parrikar faces floor test in Goa Assembly

Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: videograb)

Karnataka Budget: Rs 424 crore for Kannada and Culture

The budget also proposes establishment of a Lakkundi Development Authority to promote the historical site of Lakkundi, the capital of the Chalukya Empire and a sum of Rs 3 crore has been allotted for the purpose. (Photo: AP/ representational image))

Karnataka Budget: Social media goes gaga

Among the best tweets concerning the budget, Aayush Rathi made himself quite clear by saying, “How to win elections in a state with majority of engineers? Make their basic needs cheaper i.e., Alcohol and Movie Shows.”

Karnataka Budget: Cinema ticket max limit fixed at Rs 200

Apart from this long pending demand of the Kannada film industry, the government has also decided to make it compulsory the exhibition of Kannada and regional language films in one of the screens of multiplexes during prime time between 1.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

Bengaluru: Samaritans to rescue women in distress via mobile app

Panelists talk about women safety issues during a panel discussion in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham