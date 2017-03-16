Gangrape case: After two weeks on run, Gayatri Prajapati held

Nation, Crime

A local court sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.
Rape-accused UP minister Gayatri Prajapati arrested by police in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s outgoing minister Gayatri Prajapati, accused in a gangrape case, was arrested from Lucknow on Wednesday morning after being on the run for two weeks. He is also accused of trying to rape the woman’s minor daughter. A local court sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The arrest came a day after the police detained his son and nephew. Senior police officer Manzil Saini said that Mr Prajapati was in a city locality, preparing to surrender before a local court, but was arrested before he could do so.

He was brought to Lucknow’s Alambagh police station in his car as his supporters thronged the area, shouting slogans in his support. He told reporters that he was innocent, and demanded a narco analysis test to prove his claim.

He was later taken in his car for a medical examination and then to a court where his supporters clashed with lawyers.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against him. His passport was also impounded, and airports across the country were alerted about the possibility of his trying to fly out.

The 49-year-old was booked on a Supreme Court directive, and an FIR was lodged on February 17 against the minister and six others for allegedly gangraping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter.

He had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest, saying  he was always available to be examined by the state police but the court rejected his plea.

