ED summons Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Yasin Malik for probe into FEMA cases

New Delhi: The ED has summoned Jammu and Kashmir-based separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Yasin Malik in connection with its probe against them in two separate FEMA cases.

While Malik has been asked to appear before the central probe agency in the state capital, Srinagar, on March 28, Geelani has been summoned on April 3. Officials said Geelani is required to be questioned by its sleuths with regard to a 2002 case when the Income Tax department had recovered $10,000 from a house in Hyderpora area Srinagar belonging to Geelani.

They said Geelani’s statement would be recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Manag-ement Act (FEMA) once he deposes.

The FEMA case pertaining to Malik is based on a 2001 FIR of local police where they seized $0.1 million from a person identified as M.A. Dar and his wife.