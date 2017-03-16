Nation, Current Affairs

Cash-strapped Telugu states spare no expense on celebrations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 16, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 3:09 am IST
AP, which is in a much worse state than Telangana in financial terms, has been far more liberal when it comes to spending money.
For conducting the Republic Day function, the AP government spent about Rs 3 crore this year, while the TS government spent just Rs 15 lakh.
Hyderabad: Though facing a financial crunch, both the Telugu states are spending crores of public money on state functions like Republic Day, Independence Day and others.

Interestingly, AP, which is in a much worse state than TS in financial terms, has been far more liberal when it comes to spending money. For conducting the Republic Day function, the AP government spent about Rs 3 crore this year, while the TS government spent just Rs 15 lakh.  

Officials say that it is natural that AP is spending more than TS since the latter state has an established capital city while the former is forced to organise the functions in different cities in the state due to non-availability of an established capital city.

“This is the main reason why AP is spending such huge amounts", the officials said. For conducting Independence Day celebrations in 2016, the TS government spent about Rs 4 crore and while AP spent Rs 10 crore.

However, when it comes to celebrating the Telangana Formation Day on June 2, the TS government has been adopting a ‘no holds barred’ approach, spending a mammoth Rs 18 crore on celebrations in 2016. AP, also conducts week-long programmes by the name of “Nava Nirmana Deeksha”, spent a much more sedate Rs 3.47 crore.

For conducting At Home at the Raj Bhavan as part of the of Republic Day celebrations, the TS government spent Rs 13 lakh. However, the AP government hosted High Tea at Vijayawada Municipal Stadium spending Rs 43 lakh. 

 For hosting dinners marking Christmas and Id-ul-Fitr festivals, both the governments spent lakhs of rupees. The two Telugu states also organise more common state functions like Gandhi Jayanti, Valmiki Jayanti and others.

Besides, the governments of the two states also organise state functions every year like birthday celebrations of Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji by the TS government and Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu by the AP government.

