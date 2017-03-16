 LIVE !  :  While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
Nation, Current Affairs

7,059 Indian nationals lodged in foreign jails: VK Singh

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Due to strict provisions of privacy laws, the US, Canada, Australia and many countries in Europe do not share information.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: As many as 7,059 Indian nationals are lodged in foreign jails, the Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said due to the strict provisions of privacy laws, the US, Canada, Australia and many countries in Europe do not share information about Indian nationals in their prisons.

"However, as per information available, 7,059 Indian nationals are lodged in foreign jails.... Various articles seized from them include VOIP set along with SIM cards, fake passports, narcotic drugs, fake currency, boats, GPS, stimulating tablets, foreign currency and gold," he said.

Steps taken by Indian missions include requesting local authorities for speedy trials, seeking remission of sentence, providing advice and guidance in legal and other matters, ensuring fair and humane treatment in foreign jails, issuing of emergency certificates and repatriation to India of those who are released, the minister noted.

Singh also added that in some countries, the mission also requests the local government for grant of amnesty to the arrested Indians and if any mercy petition for remission of sentences is received from the family members of the Indian prisoners, the Mission forwards them to the local authorities for consideration.

India has signed Treaties for Transfer of Sentenced Persons with 42 countries, under which Indian prisoners have been brought back from some of these countries.

Tags: indian nationals, jails, vk singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT
