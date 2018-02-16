CM Siddaramaiah presents Nava Karnataka Budget 2018: key highlights

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents the last budget of his current tenures on Friday. (Photo: DC | File)

Here are the key highlights from the Nava Karnataka Budget 2018:

With a Budgetary Allocation of Rs 5,849 crore for the Department of Agriculture in 2018-19, the Government of Karnataka is committed to empower farmers in the state with a host of programmes.

Rs 845 crore earmarked for Karnataka Raitha Suraksha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojna

Rs 600 crore earmarked for Krishi Bhagya

Rs 50 crore earmarked fir area under Organic Farming to be extended by 1.5 lakh hectares

New Agriculture College to be set up in Chamrajanagar

Rs 24 crore allotted to increase Millet Farming to 60,000 hectares.

Launching of Raita Belaku to empower 70 lakh dry land farmers across Karnataka with economic independence. This will be the nation’s biggest programme in terms of area covered and number of farmers impacted.

Dry land farmers to get guaranteed annual income between Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 per hectare

70 lakh dry land farmers to benefit

Biggest national programme in terms of area covered (64 lakh hectares) and number of farmers impacted

3,500 crores allocated.

In a major thrust to higher education for girls, Government of Karnataka will provide free education to girls studying in pre-university course (PUC), degree and post-graduate (PG) courses in govt colleges, with a budgetary allocation of Rs 95 crore for 2018-19. 3.7 lakh girl students to benefit.

Giving a major thrust to education across Karnatak the budget announced:

100 Karnataka Public Schools (Upto 12th standard) at Gram Panchayat Level to be set up at a cost of Rs 5 crore

Science Centres to be established in all Government High Schools and PU Colleges at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore

To set up Basava Study Centre in Mysuru University at a cost of Rs 2 crore

Government Schools completing 100 years to be developed as Heritage Schools.

In the budget tabled, Siddramaiah said that Karnataka becomes the first state to launch Universal Health Coverage, the much awaited ‘Aarogya Karnataka’ scheme will be launched in February 2018. It will provide primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare to all citizens.

Along with launching 'Aarogya Karnataka', Nava Karnataka Budget 2018 gives a major thrust to health and wellness across the state.

9,000 Sub Centres across Karnataka to be upgraded as Health and Wellness Centres

1,000 Bed Strength to be added in Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute

Hospital Building to be constructed in Gadag, Koppal and Chamrajnagar Medical Colleges

All District and Taluk Hospitals to be certified under National Accreditation Board for Hospitals to improve Quality Services.

The Siddaramaiah government said it is committed to build an equitable and socially just Karnataka. For ensuring social justice Karnatak government allocated:

Grant of Rs 300 Crore for the development of Soliga, Junukuruba, Kadukuruba and other Communities

Reservation of 25 per cent of seats for Backward Classes and Minority of Students in SC/ST Post-Matric Hostel

Subsidy in the form of Share Capital for 100 Eligible SC/ST Co-operatives Societies

Loan and Subsidy on priority to 680 Manual Scavengers identified in Rural and Urban for Land Purchase.

In the Budget 2018-19 Karnatak government said it is committed towards building an inclusive and empowered citizenry. In its allocation under inclusive society with opportunities for all it proposed:

250 Urban Anganwadis to be set up at cost of Rs 17.5 crore

100 Mobile Anganwadis and Creches to be set up at work places benefiting labourers, at a cost of Rs 10 crore

Loans under Udyogini Scheme increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh

4 per cent Reservation in Grade A and B jobs for differently-abled people.

In the Budget, Siddaramaiah termed skilled Karnataka, the new Karnataka. It said:

120 government ITIs to get computer lab facility at a cost of Rs 10 crore under PPP (Public Private Partnership)

2.5 lakh people to be trained by Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood

DISHA Scheme to be extended to all districts to train 1 Lakh Entrepreneurs at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

In the budget, the Karnataka government proposed to ensure the empowerment of disenfranchised and backward classes through a host of progressive programmes which include:

Various Development Works will be taken up at Sangolli and Nandgada at a budget of Rs 267 crore

Suchi Sambhrama Kits extended to Post Matric Hostel Students

Enhancement of Creamy Layer Income Limit from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh for Availing Reservation for Backward Classes

Provision of Rs 10 lakh Loan at 6 per cent interest for self-employment to unemployed Backward Class Graduates.

Fostering Equality

A new scheme to provide loan and subsidy under the professional incentive scheme of Minority Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 30 crore

Allocation of Rs 200 crore for the development of Christian community

Implementation of Start-up Loan Facility scheme for women at a cost of Rs 15 crore through Minority Development Corporation

Opening of 25 New Moraji Desai Residential School.

Connecting Bengaluru - Namma Metro

The Karnataka Budget said Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Namma Metro Phase 3 will be launched soon, taking the total length to 266 kilometers. Upon completion, Namma Metro will become a ring rail network in the city.

Namma Metro Phase 3 DPR to be launched for 105.55 kilometers. Once completed, Metro Network to stretch to 266 Kilometers.

Transforming Bengaluru

Presenting the budget Siddaramaiah said his government is committed to the comprehensive development of the world’s most dynamic city, Namma Bengaluru.

All Arterial and Sub Arterial Roads of Bengaluru to be white topped over 5 years; 150 kilometers in 2018-19

40 Lakes to be developed in 2018-19

250 kilometers of footpath to be developed

110 villages included BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to be developed

Rs 2,500 crore allocated for Bengaluru Development.

Suburban Rail Reality for Bengaluru

Special Purpose Vehicle for Suburban Rail in Bengaluru to be set up. Project worth Rs 17,000 crore to be implemented in partnership with Ministry of Railways.

Creating a Logistics Network

New Logistics policy will be announced to create a Multi-Modal Transportation Network

Logistics Park to be set up on 400 acres of land near Bengaluru and 50 acres near Hubbali.

Towards Digital Karnataka

E-Kshana launched to issue Caste, Income and Residence Certificate

Moulya App launched to know the guidance value of any immovable property

Development of Samyojane App to obtain citizen services of the department

Development of Dishank App to obtain Survey Number and Map of spot where citizen stands.

In the next five years, the police department will see a 25 per cent rise in the number of women workforce. Toilets will be constructed in all the police stations. The women police stations in district headquarters will be upgraded as one-stop service centres. Cyber forensic laboratories will be established in order to prevent cyber crimes. Nirbhaya Kendras will be established in all the police commissioner’s offices.

The Karnataka budget also proposed free bus passes for students. In order to promote more women drivers under BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation), 1,000 women will be provided training. KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) to get 10 double-decker buses for inter-city operations.

Road safety

In order to reduce road accidents in Karnataka, a grant of Rs 150 crore has been allocated for Road Safety Works under various schemes.

Building Dynamic Ecosystem

Karnataka Innovation Authority to be set up under the chairmanship of Chief Minister

Centre for Excellence in Design to be set up to design products and enterprises

Legal innovation framework to be set up to ensure no legal impediments in new and emerging technologies

Skill upgradation programme for women in IT sector, who come back to work after long break/maternity leave.

Towards smoke free kitchens

Mukhyamantri Anila Bhagya Yojana to benefit 30 lakh people at a cost of Rs 1,350 crore

Gas connection along with two gas stoves and refill cylinders to be provided free of cost.

Free bus pass to all students

In a landmark move, 19.6 lakh students across Karnataka will now be provided free bus pass from 2018-19. Government believes that transport expenses should not be a hindrance for students traveling to school and colleges.