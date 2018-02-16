search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Rouhani visits Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyd, calls for united fight against West

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 12:48 pm IST
In the afternoon, Rouhani would address a Muslim congregation at the historic Mecca Masjid after performing Friday prayers.
Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani visits Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)(Photo: PTI)
 Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani visits Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)(Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani who is on a three-day tour to India on Friday visited the Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad.

"The Iranian president reached the tombs around 9 am. He was briefed about the historic site by officials," DCP (West Zone) Venkateshwar Rao said.

 

A project for restoration of the over 400-year-old complex started in 2013 after the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) signed a memorandum of understanding with Telangana Department of Archaeology and Museums.

Telangana government officials and AKTC office-bearers briefed the Iranian president about the tombs.

In the afternoon, Rouhani would address a Muslim congregation at the historic Mecca Masjid after performing Friday prayers, official sources said.

Religious scholars from different schools of thought would also participate in this session, they said.

Rouhani began his three-day India visit on Thursday after his arrival in Hyderabad on Thursday evening.  This was his second visit to Hyderabad and the first after assuming charge as the president of Iran.

"He will leave for New Delhi this evening," the sources added.

 Addressing a meeting of religious leaders belonging to different schools of thoughts, Rouhani on Thursday, urged different Muslims sects to stay united and fight the Western forces, and added that the community should put an end to internal differences.  

“The enemy does not see the sect of Muslims before targeting. They only see that they are fighting the Muslims and target the community in large,” he said. 

Rouhani advised the gathering to emphasize more in resolving their issues and strengthening relationships between the Muslim communities. He said Iran wants peace across the world and friendly relations with not only Islamic countries but other countries as well. It believes that there is no military solution to problems.

“The problem is only diplomatic in nature. More efforts and unity are only solution to the world problem,” Rouhani said. The President said that Iran wants “Unity, consolidation, independence and support towards the east.” 

He said Iran has plan for the fraternity for India. “We do not want to have any difference with other countries”, he said adding how Iran “stood against the nations, and regions, in order to stop war conflict and violence.”  

Rouhani said the people in the countries consider the relationship between Iran and India more for its historic links and ties dating back to several centuries.  

“We are looking towards a more closer relationship with India,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: hassan rouhani, iran, qutub shahi tombs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Elon Musk's sports car collide with Earth?

Elon Musk had tweeted out soon after the launch that the car had overshot the trajectory by a few points and was instead headed into the asteroid belt.
 

No more free photos on the Internet: Google

Google wants users to visit the websites that host these images and bring traction to their pages, thus aiding their businesses. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

Blade flies off from lawnmower slicing teenager's head in half

The police are investigating her death and it isn’t clear who was responsible for the maintenance of the mower (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Clumsy burglar accidentally knocks down his partner in failed robbery

Shanghai police even mocked the clumsy robbers (Photo: YouTube)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram

Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Brave dog dies saving owner from bear attack

Facing the bear head on, the brave dog took it upon himself to rescue Parisi and the other dogs that were with them. (Instagram Screengrab/ mmspets)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC Cauvery verdict: TN share reduced, K'taka gets additional 14.75 tmc water

The apex court made it clear that increase in share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmc has been done keeping in view the fact that there is an increased demand of drinking water by Bengaluru and also for many industrial activities. (Photo: File)

Iranian Prez Rouhani in Hyderabad, calls for united fight against West

Iran President Hassan Rouhani

Poll candidates, their spouses must disclose source of income, rules SC

Under the current law, a candidate is required to disclose details of assets and liabilities for self, spouse and three dependents in Form 26 while filing nomination paper but not the source of income. (Photo: ANI/File)

PNB fraud case: Interpol issues notice against Nirav Modi, family

Nirav Modi's wife Ami, a US citizen, left on January 6 and his uncle and business partner Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali jewellery chain, left on January 4, the officials said. (Photo: Facebook)

No prima facie evidence against IPS officer in Sohrabuddin case: Lawyer

File photo of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Kausar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham