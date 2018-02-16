search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao tells finance minister Arun Jaitley to ease Telangana cash crunch

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Mr Rao told Mr Jaitely that the TS government will distribute Rs 4,000 per acre to all farmers in the state in May.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao  met Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi on Thursday and sought early establishment of AIIMS and IIM in Telangana as promised by the Centre earlier. The Chief Minister wants the Centre to continue 3.5 per cent of FRBM limit to enable the state government to borrow more as TS continues to be a revenue surplus state and is witnessing higher growth rate in tax revenues. 

Mr Rao also took up the issue of currency shortage in Telangana state and requested the finance minister to ask the RBI to supply adequate cash reserves. 
He told Mr Jaitely that the TS government will distribute Rs 4,000 per acre to all farmers in the state in May.  He also sought the Centre’s permission to raise Rs 5,000 crore loan through market borrowings for the farmers’ sop. He reminded Mr. Jaitley that the Centre had promised to set up the All India Institute of Medical Science in Telangana in last year’s Budget session but no steps have been taken in this regard.

 

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, arun jaitley, cash crunch
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao seeks Rs 19,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha
CM K Chandrasekhar Rao birthday to be a grand affair


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Our first look at Nokia's Android One, Android Go smartphones

Leaked Nokia 7 Plus with an 18:9 display. (photo: evan blass)
 

Russian woman kills boyfriend in sex game, beheads him and cuts off his genitals

According to reports Onegina beheaded him, cut off his genitals and cheeks, severed his limbs, removed several fingers and toes and then gutted him.
 

Woman with cerebral palsy completes 7 marathons in a wheelchair

After being born 11 weeks premature, Johanna suffered lung haemorrhage and a stroke when she was just three days old (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli’s celebration after AB de Villiers’ wicket in SA vs Ind 5th ODI

In the fifth ODI, Hardik Pandya’s delivery edged de Villiers’ bat in the off-stump and went to the hands of wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, which resulted in his dismissal. Following this, Virat Kohli gave him an animated send off, and was ecstatic after dismissing the dangerman. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 6th South Africa vs India ODI in Centurion

Centurion ODI will have thick cloud cover with indication of a shower and thunderstorm . (Photo: AP)
 

Shikhar Dhawan send-off was unnecessary, says Kagiso Rabada’s father

"(Shikhar) Dhawan send-off was unnecessary. The player has not only to be within the law but live in the spirit of the game which is a higher than the minimum standard,” said Kagiso Rabada's father, Dr. Mpho Rabada. (Photo: BCCI).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yeddyurappa's 'chicken' jibe on Rahul shows sick mentality of nervous BJP: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena slammed Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa over his remarks that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had consumed meat before visiting a temple. (Photo: File)

ED raids Nirav Modi properties, seizes jewellery, gold worth Rs 5,100 cr

Diamond, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,100 crore have been seized during the searches, the ED officials said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Dehradun woman impersonates man, marries two females, arrested

'We have been married for two years and I found the truth about her later, I did not register a complaint. I don't want to live with her now,' said another victim. (Photo: ANI)

Plastic surgery conducted in mobile phone light at Andhra’s Guntur hospital

The incident took place on Saturday at the Guntur Government Hospital inside an operation theatre that has two tables. (Photo: SCreengrab | YouTube)

Nobody, irrespective of their status, will be spared: Govt on PNB fraud

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said many in the country share the surname Modi and attributed the Cong's attack on the PM to the opposition party's 'anger at its defeat' in multiple elections. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham