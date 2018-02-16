Cellphone ban on tribal women in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A khap panchayat in Madhya Pradesh has issued a diktat prohibiting women and girls of its community from using cellphones. The ‘Mahapanchayat’ representing Shaharia tribal community residing in 27 villages in Sheopur district has announced to impose fine on the women and girls of the caste if they violated the order.

The Mahapanchayat in Sheopur district earlier took a series of decisions including ban on use of cell phones by women and girls of the community. The move was aimed at reforming the community,” the sarpanch said.