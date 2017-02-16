Won't let Sasikala's family take over AIADMK: OPS after losing CM race

Chennai: After losing the race for Chief Minister to AIADMK legislature party leader and Sasikala pick Edappadi K Palanisamy, caretaker Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam on Thursday said his faction won't let the party go into the hands of few of Sasikala's family members.

"We will not let the party (AIADMK) go into the hands of few of V.K Sasikala's family members," Panneerselvam said.

OPS vowed to carry on the 'dharmyudh' until 'Amma's rule is established'.

“Many MLAs will support only Amma's rule and not rule of a family,” said Pandiarajan, who is part of the OPS faction.

Another OPS supporter and AIADMK MLA, S Semmalai, said, “Now, we'll go back to our party supporters and discuss as to who'll lead the party next”.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MP V Maitreyan from Panneerselvam's faction will meet the Election Commission officials in Delhi at 2.45 p.m. today.

However, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK leader Thambidurai on Wednesday asserted that Panneerselvam's opinion did not matter since he was not a member of the party. He also claimed that no MLAs were on Panneerselvam's side.

Putting all speculations to rest, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao earlier in the day appointed AIADMK legislature party leader Palanisamy as the Chief Minister.

The Governor has asked Palanisamy to seek vote of confidence in 15 days, the Raj Bhawan said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu Minister D. Jayakumar said the swearing-in ceremony of Palanisamy as the Chief Minister will be held later this evening.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala's supporters celebrated as they raised slogans against O. Panneerselvam, outside Golden Bay Resort in Kovathur.

Palanisamy, along with Tamil Nadu ministers Jayakumar, K.A. Sengottaiyan, S. P. Velumani, T. T. Dinakaran and K. P. Anbazhagan met the Governor earlier in the day.

The Governor heard competing pitches last night from within the ruling party of the state over who should be the Chief Minister.

The Governor first met with Palanisamy, who claimed to have the support of 125 legislators.

Next up was Panneerselvam, who claimed to have the support of 11 MLAs.

Setting aside on earlier Karnataka High Court order, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday convicted Sasikala in connection with a 19-year old disproportionate assets case.

She also will not be able to contest elections for 10 years or hold public office.

The disproportionate assets case that posed a legal hurdle against Sasikala's taking over as the Chief Minister dates back to 1996.