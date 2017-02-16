End to TN crisis? Governor invites E Palanisamy to meet him today

AIADMK legislature party leader Edapadi K Palanisamy submits list of MLAs supporting him to Governor Ch Vidayasagar Rao on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao will meet AIADMK Legislature Party Leader E Palanisamy at 12:30 pm on Thursday at Raj Bhavan.

Rao is expected to invite Palanisamy to form the government in the state. 4 MLAs will accompany Palanisamy to meet the Governor.

Subsequently, Palanisamy and K A Sengottaiyan left from Golden Bay resort to meet the Governor.

Around 124 MLAs, who Palanisamy claims support the Sasikala camp, have been staying at the resort near Chennai for several weeks.

Palanisamy had on Wednesday met Rao and staked claim to form the government.

While acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had also met Rao, the Governor is said to favour Palanisamy since OPS does not have numbers on his side. Rao may subsequently swear in Palanisamy as the CM on Thursday and give him between 3 days and a week to prove a majority in the Assembly.

Sources said the Governor’s office had verified the signatures of the 124 legislators, whose letters of support Palanisamy had submitted to Vidyasagar Rao on Wednesday for the second time.

Sources said the government could summon the Assembly, which had been adjourned sine die after a special session to pass the legislation on Jallikattu and had not yet been prorogued.

The Governor was of the view that the whole world knew that Palanisamy had the numbers on his side. The Governor formed the view that he would go by the time-tested tradition of inviting the leader claiming majority support.

He was of the view that the advice of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to hold a joint floor test to determine the strength of the two sides did not arise in this case.

Vidyasagar Rao’s stand was that no Governor had called for such a test, which had only been ordered by the Supreme Court, sources said.

E Palanisamy, a Sasikala loyalist, was appointed AIADMK legislature party leader by the general secretary on Wednesday, before she travelled to Bengaluru to surrender after being convicted in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case by the Supreme Court.