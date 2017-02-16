In prison, 'Sasikala 420' to share a wall with Jaya fan Cyanide Mallika

Bengaluru: By 5.45 pm on Wednesday, V.K. Sasikala was ensconced in a jail cell that measured barely ten feet by twelve in Bengaluru's largest prison. There was no toilet, no facilities, unlike the last time she was there, as Amma's fellow cellmate. And in the neighbouring cell in the block for convicted women prisoners was a hardened criminal, convicted of murder - Cyanide Mallika, the woman whose one aim the last time around was to meet her idol Jayalaitha!

In a huge comedown for the political newbie who claimed she would fight for "her people" even from prison, Prisoner Number 9234 saw her 10 car convoy being vandalized by angry local farmers, upset over Tamil Nadu's stand on the Cauvery waters which had seen the lion's share going to the lower riparian state.

Police sources put the vandalism down to Sasikala's rival for the AIADMK's fortunes, O. Paneerselvam's supporters, but no one is quite sure who the small group of people were - whether they were local Tamil Sangam activists or genuine AIADMK supporters.

Either way, numbers were miniscule compared to the huge crowds, mainly women who had gathered when Jayalalitha was brought to the same prison, and later, celebrated with dance and song, when she was freed.

On Wednesday, as Sasikala strode to the prison, accompanied by her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, the slogans were not flattering. Sasikala 420 was the hurtful chant, alluding to the AIADMK supporters’ belief - despite evidence to the contrary - in their Amma's innocence.