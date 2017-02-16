Nation, Current Affairs

On first night in jail, Sasikala sleeps on floor, denied special facilities

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 16, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Sasikala had asked for a Class A cell citing health problems, non-veg food twice a week, and a doctor on call.
AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan, who was sentenced to 4 years in jail by the Supreme Court in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, slept on the floor on her first night in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru.

According to a report in NDTV, jail authorities refused to provide Sasikala with any of the facilities she had requested for. Sasikala had asked for a Class A cell citing health problems, and non-veg food twice a week. She also wanted space to meditate and round-the-clock medical help if needed.

"There will not be any special privileges for Sasikala. At the most she will be counseled so she can adjust to the jail," an official had said yesterday.

However, Sasikala reportedly had tamarind rice with chutney in the morning for breakfast today. A decision on providing her a cot to sleep on will reportedly be taken by doctors today.

Sasikala is to be assigned with the task of candle making in jail, said reports. She is said to be sharing the cell with her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, who was also convicted.

The report said that Sasikala was also eager to receive news of political developments from Chennai while in jail. 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday invited Sasikala loyalist E Palanisamy to form the government.

Tags: sasikala, sasikala conviction, sasikala da case, supreme court, tamil nadu crisis
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

