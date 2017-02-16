Nation, Current Affairs

NIA arrests Kerala youth for conspiring with ISIS module in India

Mouinudheen, wanted by the NIA arrived at the IGI Airport in Delhi on February 14 from Abu Dhabi.
New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Mouinudheen Parakadavath, a Kerala resident, in connection with its probe in alleged ISIS module.

Mouinudheen, wanted by the NIA arrived at the IGI Airport in Delhi on February 14 from Abu Dhabi, the agency said in a statement.

The 25-year-old, a resident of Kasaragod, was summoned for questioning at the agency's Headquarters yesterday, NIA said.

"During his examination, he admitted to his involvement in the conspiracy and therefore, he has been arrested today at NIA Headquarters," it said

The NIA said the case relates to a terror module in which a group of youths from Kerala including some members based in the Middle-East hatched conspiracy under instructions from their online ISIS handlers.

It said on October 2, 2016, based on the intelligence inputs, five accused associated with this terror module, were arrested from Kanakmala Hill in Kannoor district, Kerala and another associate was arrested from Calicut the same day.

"Based on their revelation, it was established that Mouinudheen was a key figure in the module, which was actively planning various aspects of terrorist plot, on a Telegram group," NIA said.

It alleged Mouinudheen was using the online identity Abu-Al-Indonesi as well as Ibn Abdullah on the telegram group.

"It was also revealed by the arrested persons that Mouinudheen had sent funds from Abu Dhabi to members of the terrorist module in Kerala, through Western Union Money Transfer last year," it said.

Tags: kasaragod, nia, kerala youth, isis module
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

