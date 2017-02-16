Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka: Accused of stealing Rs 100 from classmate, 13-year-old hangs self

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 16, 2017, 10:55 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 10:57 am IST
The boy's father has lodged a police complaint alleging that his son was humiliated by the school authorities.
After collecting the house keys from a neighbour on returning home, Pavan hung himself to death from the ceiling. (Photo: Representational Image)
 After collecting the house keys from a neighbour on returning home, Pavan hung himself to death from the ceiling. (Photo: Representational Image)

Mysuru: A 13-year-old boy from Mysuru hung himself from the ceiling after he was accused of stealing Rs 100 from a classmate.

According to reports, Pavan, a seventh standard student of Sri Bhyraveshwara School in Metagalli police limits, killed himself at his residence after returning from school.

After collecting the house keys from a neighbour on returning home, Pavan hung himself to death from the ceiling.

Pavan took Rs 100 from a friend’s bag last week and spent Rs 30. But after realising his mistake, Pavan returned the sum of money to his friend.

However, school officials summoned the boy's father Jayasheelan and apprised him of the situation. Following this, Pavan's father scolded him, causing the boy to take the extreme step. 

Pavan was in his school uniform when he committed suicide, police said.

The boy's father has lodged a police complaint alleging that his son was humiliated by the school authorities. His father told media persons that he had given Rs 100 to Pavan, who spent a portion of it. 

Tags: mysuru boy hangs self, 13-year-old kills self, boy commits suicide, karnataka news
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore

