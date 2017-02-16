Nation, Current Affairs

Fill teacher posts, Supreme Court tells AP, Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Feb 16, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Guntur Prabhakar, counsel for AP, submitted before a bench headed by Justice Misra that all the 25,000 vacancies have already been filled.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State to file affidavits on the steps taken to fill up the vacancies in teachers posts in the respective states.

Guntur Prabhakar, counsel for AP, submitted before a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that all the 25,000 vacancies have already been filled. Regarding TS, it was submitted that Presidential Order under Article 371-D was awaited. Insofar as vacancies were concerned, it has to be verified.

In its order, the bench said: “In view of the aforesaid submissions, we direct the Chief Secretary of AP to file an affidavit stating that the posts in respect of teachers have already been filled up and no vacancies exist in the cadre of teachers. The Chief Secretary of Telangana shall file an affidavit with regard to the proposal sent to the Central government and the steps taken in that regard. That apart, he shall also indicate as to how many posts are lying vacant in the cadre of teachers.”

The Bench said “We are compelled to so direct as imparting of education has not only its constitutional sanctity, but is a necessity to build the spine of a Nation.”
 There has to be facilities and indubitably there has to be teachers, but, unfortunately, we find that the educational institutions in both the states are lacking on the said score.”

In its order the bench noted the submissions of Sravan Kumar, appearing for the Telangana Parents Foundation that in the State of Andhra Pradesh as well as in the State of Telangana, the education, which has become a fundamental right under Article 21A of the Constitution of India and a right under the Right to Education Act, 2009, is in grave jeopardy.

He also brought to court’s notice that the posts are not filled up in TS because the local areas have not been identified as required under Article 371D(2)(b), though a proposal for issuance of a notification has been sent.

The bench also sought affidavits on construction of toilets in the schools of AP and TS and posted the matter for further hearing on March 24. It also sought the assistance of the attorney-general in the case.

