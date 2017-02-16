Nation, Current Affairs

Complex space ballet: World record for Isro, launches 104 satellites in one go

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Feb 16, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 2:15 am IST
How scientists at Isro inserted a record 104 satellites into orbit using delicate operational tactics.
PSLV-C37 is the heaviest version of the reliable rocket
 PSLV-C37 is the heaviest version of the reliable rocket

Hyderabad: The Cartosat Two series programme has been one of the most complex missions handled by the Indian Space Research Organisation. It involved injecting into Space a record total of 104 satellites in a delicate sequence — within a deadline —  without them colliding with each other.

It has been revealed that Isro scientists used 25 quart boxes with four satellites in each box. The boxes were then ejected in a sequence and satellites were released in pairs after the doors of the boxes opened through commands from Mission Control. Moreover, the orientation had to be designed in such a way that the satellites would not collide with each other in Space.

Also, in addition to the existing ground stations of Isro, scientists tied up with another ground station operating out of Mauritius to track the complete operation.
Cartosat and two nano satellites of the Isro were deployed sequentially before releasing the other small satellites, said the Mission Director B. Jayakumar.

He added that it was a challenging task to accommodate all the satellites in a single flight. Mr Jayakumar said after  the latest launch, Isro had put a total of 226 satellites into orbit —  including 180 from foreign nations.

Meanwhile, noted space scientist G. Madhavan Nair on Wednesday said Isro’s feat was achieved by proven technology, and the rocket was capable of launching even 400 nano spacecraft.

“This is no new technology. We started with ten satellites (on board a single rocket), then went to 18 or something; then it’s 35. Now it’s 100. If you make 3 or 4 kg satellite, it (PSLV) can take 300 to 400 satellites at a time,” the former Isro chairman said.

US ‘planet-scanner’ is top client
Among the 101 foreign nano-satellites, which were part of the total 104, 96 are from the United States and other five are from Israel, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Switzerland and the UAE.

Out of the 96 satellites from the US, 88 satellites have been built by US-based company Planet Inc. These nanosatellites are a fleet of remote-sensing satellites that will image the entire Earth, every day for commercial, environmental and humanitarian purposes.

Each Dove satellite — which is part of a space constellation above Earth — has 200mbps “internet connection” and can scan generate imagery from  more than 2 million sq km per day.

“Tonight is the culmination of a huge effort over the past five years. After Wednesday’s launch, Planet operates 144 satellites in orbit. We have reached our milestone,” Robbie Schingler, Planet’s co-founder, wrote in company blog post.

As far as the remaining eight are concerned, they are LEMUR satellites from the United States and are meant for providing vessel tracking information using the Automatic Identification System (AIS), besides carrying out weather measurement using GPS Radio Occultation. The PSLV also carried two nano satellites of Isro — INS-1A and INS-1B.

The INS-1A nanosatellite is also carrying experimental payloads to measure the bi-directional reflectance distribution function of the Earth’s surface and a Single Event Upset Monitor, which will monitor atmospheric upsets high above the planet  due to the high-energy radiation from the Sun.

Tags: indian space research organisation, cartosat, 104 satellites
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

PSLV-C37 is the heaviest version of the reliable rocket

Not after records: Isro chief

Kiran Kumar is careful about the numbers the space body wants to achieve.
16 Feb 2017 2:05 AM
PSLV-C37 is the heaviest version of the reliable rocket

Isro readying a rover for Moon

A Lander and a six-wheeled Rover were being prepped to go with the Chandrayaan-II mission.
16 Feb 2017 1:02 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yusuf Pathan never had NOC to play T20 matches in Hong Kong

Last year, Yusuf Pathan participated in the 50-over Dhaka League games for Abahani Limited, in Bangladesh. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Anil Ambani flies sortie in Rafale at AeroIndia show in Bengaluru

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani showing thumbs up sign as he sit inside the cockpit of Rafale aircraft before a sortie during the 2nd day of the 11th biennial edition of AERO INDIA 2017 at Yelahanka Air base in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

UK says it won’t ‘demonetise’ £5 notes that contain animal fat

The new £5 notes contain tallow, a substance made from animal fat. (Photo: AP)
 

US: 12-year-old girl donates 1,300 books to children's hospital on V-Day

Charlotte Olson tells the Courier-Post her original goal was to collect 1,000 children's books as a way to give back to her town of Voorhees. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Bengaluru's women skaters are fighting back against patriarchy

Women shattering boundaries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Oath or slap? Sasikala video thumping Jayalalithaa’s grave leaves Internet confused

Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala slams her palm at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina beach in Chennai making a mighty vow, saying,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won’t modify status quo at this juncture, Hyderabad HC tells Telangana, AP

Hyderabad High Court

Not taken possession of Jagan’s properties: ED

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Not after records: Isro chief

PSLV-C37 is the heaviest version of the reliable rocket

Isro readying a rover for Moon

PSLV-C37 is the heaviest version of the reliable rocket

Gold reward for waste goes up

Eelected representative has been visiting households within the Gudimalkapur division to keep a check on hygiene.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham